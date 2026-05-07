Mellitah Oil & Gas Company, joint venture between Libya’s National Oil Corporation and Italy’s Eni, has completed fabrication and assembly of major components for the Bouri Field gas utilisation project, one of Libya’s largest energy investments with an estimated value of $1.56 billion.

The latest milestone follows successful installation of compressors at the Sabratha Platform, NOC said in a press statement.

It said the fabricated modules have departed Ravenna for Bouri field, and are expected to arrive in 10 days ahead of offshore integration works.

The upcoming offshore campaign includes technical tie-ins for Platforms 3 and 4.

The project, designed to process 125 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas, is on track to commence gas production in September 2026.

It also aims to eliminate gas flaring at the Bouri field as part of NOC’s plans to achieve zero routine flaring by 2030.

The engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract was awarded to Saipem in August 2023.

The scope includes upgrades to offshore platforms and facilities; installation of subsea pipelines and gas recovery infrastructure.

Key pipeline components include an 8-km, 14-inch pipeline linking offshore platforms and a 20-km, 10-inch pipeline connecting the Bouri field to the Sabratha platform and onward to the Mellitah Industrial Complex.

The project included installation of a 5,000-tonne gas recovery module (GRM) on the existing DP4 offshore platform.

In total, around 28 kilometres of subsea pipelines will connect the DP3 and DP4 platforms to Sabratha.

Located in waters between 145 metres and 183 metres deep off Libya’s coast, the Bouri field project is expected to enhance gas utilisation, reduce emissions and strengthen feedstock supply to Libya’s domestic energy infrastructure.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.