Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) and its international partners have announced three new oil and gas discoveries across offshore and onshore basins, as exploration activity advances under long-term contractual commitments.

In offshore western Libya, NOC and Eni North Africa, operator of Contract Area 4/16 (Block D), completed drilling of the J1-4/16 exploration well, resulting in a gas discovery around 95 kilometres from the coast. The well reached a depth of 10,458 feet, with tests on the Metlawi reservoir yielding flow rates of 14 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) and 24 MMcf/d across two choke sizes. The well marks the final drilling obligation under the partners’ offshore contract signed in 2008.

In southern Libya’s Murzuq Basin, NOC and Repsol Libya Branch (REMSA) reported a new oil discovery following the drilling of the J1-4/130 exploration well in Contract Area 131/130, located about 800 kilometres south of Tripoli. The well reached a total depth of 4,325 feet and is producing around 763 barrels per day (bpd) from the Mummiyat formation. This represents the fifth well completed under the companies’ eight-well Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) agreed in 2008.

Meanwhile, in the Ghadames Basin, NOC and Sonatrach Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation Libya Branch (SIPEX) announced a combined oil and gas discovery from the A1-69/02 exploration well, located approximately 70 kilometres from the Wafa field. Drilled to a depth of 8,440 feet, the well is producing 13 MMcf/d of gas and 327 barrels per day of condensate from the Awynat Wanin and Awyn Kaza formations. The discovery is the sixth well drilled under the partners’ eight-well exploration programme signed in May 2008.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon )

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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