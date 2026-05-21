Iraq and Turkiye discussed reactivating crude oil pipeline from Kirkuk to Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean coast as part of broader talks on economic and infrastructure cooperation.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, the discussions in Baghdad formed part of broader talks on strategic economic and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also focused on the Development Road Project and its role in enhancing regional connectivity and economic integration.

The two countries also reviewed cooperation related to water resources and implementation of agreements covering the Tigris River and Euphrates River.

The agreement governing the crude oil pipeline is set to expire on 27 July 2026 under a decree issued by Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to a July 2025 report by state-owned Anadolu Agency (AA).

In April 2026, Zawya Projects had reported that Iraq had entered final stages of preparations to restart crude oil exports through the Kirkuk-Fishkhabour-Turkey pipeline, also called the main Iraq-Turkey pipeline.

In early May, Reuters reported that Iraq has commenced work on the 700-kilometre (km) Basra-Haditha oil pipeline which will transport crude for export through multiple routes, including Ceyhan Port, Syria's Baniyas Port, Jordan's Aqaba Port.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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