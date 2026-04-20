Sulzer has signed a joint venture with Jawaby Services & Investments (JSIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), to provide rotating equipment services in Libya.

The new entity, named Jawaby Sulzer Services, will provide in‑country services delivered with the highest industry standards for oil & gas, power generation and industrial operations, said the company.

Jawaby Sulzer Services will introduce a service facility in the Misrata Free Zone, near Tripoli, to support oil and gas, power generation and industrial companies in Libya.

Through the JV, Sulzer and JSIL will establish full-scope, OEM-grade rotating equipment services within Libya for the first time, combining Sulzer’s global technical expertise with JSIL’s strong local presence and market connectivity.

Until now, operators have been required to send critical assets (including pumps, gas and steam turbines, compressors, motors and generators) abroad for overhaul and major repairs, resulting in extended lead times and increased operational risk.

Jawaby Sulzer Services addresses this market gap by delivering maintenance, re-engineering and rehabilitation services locally with Sulzer’s global excellence standards.

Alex Myers, Regional President of India, Middle East & CIS (INMEC) at Sulzer Services, said: “Establishing Jawaby Sulzer Services marks an important step in strengthening our presence in the region in support of our customers. Amidst the acceleration of upstream investment, operators need dependable, locally delivered expertise to keep complex rotating equipment running safely and efficiently. This joint venture ensures that international standards and technical depth are now embedded within Libya’s energy sector, supporting stable operations and long-term industrial growth.”

Dr Ahmed ElBadri, Executive Manager of JSIL, added: “Our partnership brings together JSIL’s strong local presence and Sulzer’s global expertise to deliver reliable, high-quality turbomachinery services inside Libya. For us, localization means building lasting capability at home, creating meaningful skilled employment, supporting Libyan suppliers and ensuring that the expertise needed to power the energy sector is developed and retained within the country.” -OGN/TradeArabia News Service