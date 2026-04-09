Arab Finance: The Listing Committee of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has approved the temporary listing of six state-owned companies for six months.

El Nasr Mining Company, El-Nasr Glass & Crystal, Alexandria Company for Refractories, Egyptian Ferroalloys Company, El Nahda Industries, and Egyptian Company for Pipes and Cement Products (Siegwart).

Islam Azzam, Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), highlighted that this move fulfilled the market's demands to accelerate the pace of the government offerings program, which will reflect positively on the market cap.

In his speech at the event celebrating the listings, Azzam affirmed that the FRA is working to inform the temporarily registered companies about the steps for disclosure and financial statements in accordance with standards.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Hashem El Sayed, Assistant Prime Minister, noted that the government plans to list 20 companies affiliated with the Ministry of Public Business Sector on the EGX by the end of April.

El Sayed also reviewed the status of the 40 companies to be transferred to the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) as part of the government's efforts to optimize the utilization of state-owned assets.