Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session with a mixed performance, as the EGX30 index declined by 0.93% to 52,230.61 points.

Likewise, the EGX33 Shariah index edged down by 0.39% to 5,560.52 points, while the EGX35-LV fell by 0.09% to 5,738.28 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 0.22% at 13,973.22 points and by 0.04% at 19,524.47 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 8.907 billion through the exchange of 2.641 billion shares over 201,686 transactions, while the market cap totaled EGP 3.657 trillion.

Individuals controlled 74.42% of total trading transactions, while institutions represented 25.57%.

Egyptians took over 88.19% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 6.98% and 4.83%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 171.641 million and EGP 95.825 million, respectively. The Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 267.467 million.