Arab Finance: The management of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has studied extending trading hours, with implementation pending a set timeline, Vice Chairman Mohamed Sabry told Hapi Journal.

Sabry highlighted that the EGX is currently focusing on advancing its initial public offerings (IPOs) pipeline and introducing new mechanisms.

Last week, the vice chairman probed the final arrangement for the temporary listing of six new companies under the government's IPO program.

The companies approved for temporary listing on the main market include Sinai Manganese Company, Spring Manufacturing and Transport Equipment Company (Yayat), The Egyptian Contracting Company (El Abd), and El Nasr Housing and Development.

Meanwhile, those approved for inclusion on the SME market are the National Assets Management and Investment Company and the National Investment and Development (NIRCO).

In previous remarks, Hashem El Sayed, Assistant Prime Minister, revealed that the government plans to temporarily list 20 companies affiliated with the Ministry of Public Business Sector on the EGX by the end of April.