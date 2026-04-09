KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Fire Force teams responded to 21 reports on Wednesday, including three classified as unusual, following attacks on vital sites attributed to Iranian aggression, according to the Fire Force.

Spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Gharib said personnel remain fully prepared to handle emergencies in line with established procedures, maintaining a high level of readiness and rapid response under exceptional circumstances.

He urged the public not to approach fires or debris from incidents and to immediately contact emergency services on 112, stressing the importance of allowing specialized teams to manage such situations.

Al-Gharib also called on citizens and residents to rely only on official sources for information and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified reports to prevent public concern and confusion.

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