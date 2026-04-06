Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Morocco’s Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch witnessed the signing of a series of cooperation agreements at the conclusion of the first session of the Egyptian-Moroccan coordination and follow-up committee in Cairo, as per a statement.

The agreements included an industrial cooperation protocol signed by Egypt’s Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem and Morocco’s Minister of Industry and Trade Riad Mazour.

The two countries also signed agreements covering sports and youth cooperation, alongside a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and an executive program in the cultural sector.

In the investment space, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and the Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency signed an MoU to enhance bilateral investment relations.

Additional agreements included cooperation in combating desertification, mutual administrative assistance in customs matters, and an agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion on income. These were signed by Egypt’s Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk and Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance Nadia Fettah.

The two sides also signed several memoranda of understanding covering diplomatic cooperation, housing, electricity and renewable energy, health and pharmaceuticals, and tourism, led by Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

The session concluded with Madbouly and Akhannouch signing the official minutes of the committee’s first meeting, marking a step in advancing economic and institutional cooperation between the two countries.

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