Egypt - In a move to strengthen cooperation between national development institutions and international partners, the Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) has signed a cooperation agreement with Outreach Egypt, the implementing partner of the Orange Corners Egypt initiative backed by the Netherlands.

The partnership aims to deliver integrated non-financial support services to entrepreneurs and enhance the competitiveness of Egypt’s economy.

The agreement was signed by Bassel Rahmy, CEO of MSMEDA, and Heba El-Refai, General Manager of Outreach Egypt, in the presence of Peter Mollema. The signing ceremony took place at the Dutch Embassy in Cairo, attended by senior officials from both organisations.

Rahmy said the agreement reflects MSMEDA’s commitment to advancing Egypt’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and supporting government efforts to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in coordination with international partners and relevant national entities. He emphasised that supporting innovators and youth remains a strategic priority, given their central role in achieving sustainable development.

He added that the partnership with Outreach Egypt represents a strong model for integrating local efforts with international expertise, particularly through the Orange Corners programme, which provides advisory support to hundreds of entrepreneurs with a focus on innovative and sustainable business models. This aligns with directives from Mostafa Madbouly, who also chairs MSMEDA, to prioritise non-financial and business development services as a cornerstone for ensuring the sustainability and competitiveness of startups.

Rahmy also highlighted MSMEDA’s efforts to raise awareness of the streamlined legislative and regulatory framework introduced under the MSME Development Law No. 152 of 2020.

For his part, Ambassador Mollema described Orange Corners as a flagship initiative of the Netherlands that demonstrates how effective partnerships can drive inclusive economic development. He noted that the collaboration with MSMEDA reflects a shared commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs across Egypt, particularly in underserved regions such as Upper Egypt and the Nile Delta.

He added that the programme is helping strengthen linkages within the entrepreneurial ecosystem while expanding access to opportunities, networks, and support services. Mollema also highlighted that more than 50% of entrepreneurs supported by Orange Corners are women, underscoring a shared focus on inclusive growth.

Dalia El Nazer, Programme Manager of Orange Corners Egypt, said the initiative is built on the belief that strong ecosystems are driven by effective partnerships. She noted that the collaboration with MSMEDA will enhance access to critical support systems, unlock pathways for sustainable growth, and deliver tangible impact across Upper Egypt and the Delta.

The partnership reinforces a shared vision of fostering a dynamic and sustainable entrepreneurial landscape in Egypt—one that drives job creation, supports innovation, and contributes to long-term economic resilience.

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