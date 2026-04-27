The Bahrain Chamber is committed to strengthening its role as the principal representative of the private sector and a strategic partner in supporting the national economy, through practical initiatives that meet business community expectations and promote sustainable growth, Chairman Nabeel Kanoo has affirmed.

Mr Kanoo noted that the Chamber has already begun implementing qualitative initiatives at the start of the new term, most notably the establishment of a dedicated department for small, and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry held yesterday its General Assembly meeting at the beginning of the 31st Board term.

The meeting was attended by a number of Chamber members, with 448 memberships present, representing a total of 20,134 votes.

Mr Kanoo further emphasised that this department will serve as an integrated institutional platform to systematically assess challenges faced by SMEs, propose practical solutions, and provide technical, advisory, and service support, while advancing initiatives that strengthen the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

He added that the department will continuously monitor challenges facing entrepreneurs, submit recommendations to relevant authorities, and enhance direct communication channels with members to ensure responsiveness and foster a more flexible and efficient business environment that strengthens competitiveness.

Mr Kanoo further stated that the Chamber is restructuring its sectoral committees with a more comprehensive approach and broader participation to improve representation and decision-making effectiveness.

The new committee formations will be announced soon, with invitations extended to qualified members to join.

He also revealed plans to hold quarterly open meetings with members as a platform for direct dialogue and exchange of views, reinforcing transparency and genuine partnership with the private sector.

In light of regional developments, Mr Kanoo explained that the Chamber has initiated an assessment of their economic impact, with the aim of submitting actionable recommendations.

This will be complemented by field visits conducted by Board members to markets to directly identify challenges, strengthen engagement with traders, and support economic stability.

He emphasized that the next phase will focus on setting clear priorities and closely monitoring the implementation of initiatives to achieve measurable outcomes that positively impact the business environment. He stressed that success will be measured by tangible results experienced by members on the ground.

He concluded by reaffirming the Chamber’s commitment to continued co-ordination with relevant authorities to address private sector challenges and support economic stability, contributing to Bahrain’s comprehensive development under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and the continued support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.