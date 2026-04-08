Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh and Morocco’s Minister Delegate for Investment, Technology, and Public Policy Evaluation Karim Zidane signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen investment relations between the two countries, as per a statement.

Under the MoU, both sides will work to encourage mutual investments, facilitate trade delegations and business visits, and share best practices in investment promotion.

The agreement also includes organizing joint conferences and seminars targeting business communities in both countries, alongside bilateral meetings between companies to explore potential partnerships.

It was concluded between the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and the Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency, setting a framework to enhance cooperation and support cross-border investment flows between Egypt and Morocco.

In addition, the memorandum provides for the exchange of technical expertise through training programs, workshops, and specialized forums, as well as the exchange of experts to offer advisory services, particularly in areas such as investor services development, the activation of one-stop shop systems, and strengthening investment promotion efforts.

Farid described the memorandum as a step toward elevating economic ties to the level of strategic investment and trade partnerships, noting that the current phase requires deeper institutional coordination and the exchange of expertise to strengthen the business environment and improve competitiveness.

He added that Egypt is seeking to expand collaboration with Morocco across multiple investment sectors, citing the economic potential and opportunities available in both markets.

Strengthening links between the two business communities, he said, is expected to open new avenues for joint growth and expansion.

The three-year agreement reflects both countries’ commitment to advancing joint investment cooperation, improving the business climate, and supporting progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. It also establishes a practical framework for exchanging expertise and promoting investment opportunities.

It is worth noting that Farid recently held talks with Morocco’s Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour on ways to increase trade flows between the two countries and strengthen economic cooperation.

On April 6th, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, along with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, witnessed the signing of a series of cooperation agreements. These agreements covered several domains, including the industrial sector, sports and youth, investment, and customs matters.