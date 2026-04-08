Egypt - Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk stated that spending priorities in the state’s general budget for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the current fiscal year 2025/26 have been adjusted in response to ongoing exceptional conditions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Kouchouk said all state entities are committed to rationalising expenditure, with a focus on essential spending and maintaining the continuity of economic and productive activity.

He noted that priority is being given to securing food supplies, medicines, and the needs of the education sector, in addition to meeting the requirements of the energy sector. He stressed the government’s commitment to providing the necessary financial allocations to ensure the stability of key public services.

Kouchouk added that work on energy-intensive projects has been slowed or postponed under the current circumstances, highlighting close coordination between the Ministries of Finance and Planning and Economic Development to rationalise capital expenditure and avoid launching new projects at this stage.

He also confirmed that spending on training, travel, events, and other deferrable items has been temporarily reduced. At the same time, budget entities are being supported in enhancing their capacity to generate their own revenues, helping to ease pressure on the state budget.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

