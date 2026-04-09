BENGALURU/ABU DHABI - Mubadala Investment Company, among the biggest sovereign ​wealth funds globally, said on Thursday its assets under management rose 17% to $385 billion in 2025.

The company, based ​in Abu ​Dhabi, credited the strong performance of its portfolio in the United Arab Emirates for its growth last year.

“The strength of Mubadala’s performance in 2025 reflects ⁠the long-term strategy to invest in key sectors of growth in the UAE and abroad," Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, managing director and group CEO said in a statement.

"That strategy and our portfolio performance over the last five and ten years mean Mubadala remains resilient ​and well positioned to ‌weather the current ⁠challenges facing the ⁠regional and global economy."

Annualised five- and 10-year rates of return were over 10%. Capital deployment rose ​20% from the previous year to 143 billion dirhams, while proceeds ‌increased 27% to 138 billion dirhams, according to the ⁠company statement.

Mubadala, along with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and L'Imad Holding, the oil-rich emirate's newest sovereign investment fund, plays a significant role in supporting efforts to diversify the UAE economy away from its reliance on hydrocarbons.

It has built up a sizeable domestic portfolio of assets along with its international investments, with almost a quarter of its investments in the UAE.

U.S. investments made up 44% of Mubadala's portfolio last year, the largest proportion globally. The fund is targeting opportunities in artificial intelligence and robotics, viewing the ‌sectors as a major source of industrial growth and a guide ⁠for future investments, and it has expanded its technology ​portfolio in recent years, taking stakes in companies spanning semiconductors, data centres and AI infrastructure. It recently increased its shareholding in Abu Dhabi's biggest real estate developer, Aldar Properties.

Private investments made up ​42% of Mubadala's ‌portfolio by asset class, while 20% was public investment, followed by ⁠real estate and infrastructure at 17% ​in 2025.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Keith Weir and Hugh Lawson)