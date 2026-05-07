Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the sultanate, has invested in Elon Musk’s brain chip firm Neuralink.

The move aligns with the fund’s strategy to diversify its global portfolio by investing in future medical technologies and innovative sectors, the fund confirmed on Wednesday.

The value of the investment was not disclosed.

Headquartered in the US and co-founded by Musk in 2016, Neuralink develops neural devices that can be embedded in the brain, enabling direct communication between humans and digital devices and addressing complex neurological disorders such as stroke and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

As of early this year, the company has implanted neural devices in 21 patients. It is looking to perform 1,000 implant procedures by the end of this year.

OIA invested in xAI in December 2024, marking its entry into Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture. The wealth fund, which is diversifying its international portfolio and focusing on advanced technologies, is also a shareholder in SpaceX, Musk’s aerospace company best known for its Starlink satellite communications system.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com