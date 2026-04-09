Mubadala Capital, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, has closed its third and largest Brazil‑focused vehicle, Brazil Special Opportunities Fund III, at about $900 million.

The fund closed above its $750 million target, with $250 million anchored by Mubadala Capital. The remaining capital was raised primarily from international pension funds, family offices and private capital investors, according to Global SWF.

Mubadala Capital is among Brazil’s largest alternative asset managers and has committed around $7.3 billion in the country across sectors including education, energy and infrastructure.

Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com