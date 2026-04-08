Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting on Tuesday to review the financial position of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply and Technology Management (UPA), alongside progress in settling outstanding dues to supplier companies.

Madbouly reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the sustainable availability of medical supplies and services, stressing that settling supplier payments remains a key priority to safeguard the financial stability of companies and maintain the smooth functioning of supply chains.

He noted that addressing the authority’s financial challenges is essential to ensure uninterrupted service delivery across public hospitals and state entities, while also enhancing Egypt’s attractiveness for local and international pharmaceutical and medical supply companies.

According to Cabinet Spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsany, the meeting included a comprehensive review of outstanding debts, available financial allocations, and mechanisms to secure the necessary cash flows to meet payment obligations in line with agreed timelines.

Discussions also covered ongoing coordination between the authority, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, and other relevant stakeholders to accelerate the collection of receivables owed to the authority by various entities.

The meeting further reviewed updates on the upgraded version of the digital MediQ Platform, which aims to enhance governance of procurement processes through integrated financial linking, enabling accurate tracking and real-time auditing of supplier payments.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prime Minister directed officials to accelerate the implementation of a comprehensive plan to settle outstanding dues, ensuring regular payments according to agreed schedules. He noted that these steps would strengthen the authority’s liquidity, support its procurement plans, and maintain strategic reserves of medical supplies.

Madbouly added that these measures send a reassuring message to investors and companies, reflecting the government’s commitment to a stable business environment that supports the growth of the pharmaceutical sector and the localisation of advanced medical technologies in Egypt.

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