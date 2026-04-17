Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has offered treasury bills (T-bills) worth a total of EGP 105 billion, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, as part of efforts to finance the state budget deficit.

The central bank stated on its website that the offering comprises two tranches. The first tranche is valued at EGP 55 billion with a maturity of 182 days, while the second is worth EGP 50 billion with a maturity of 364 days.

The government relies on domestic debt instruments, primarily treasury bills and bonds, to meet its financing needs across different maturities.

Banks, particularly state-owned lenders, remain the main investors in these instruments.