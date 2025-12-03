It is a positive development that officials at Belém COP30, for the first time, acknowledged the connection between climate change and socio-economic factors such as poverty and food security.

Representatives from 43 nations and the European Union endorsed the Belém Declaration addressing Hunger, Poverty, and Climate Action focused on People. The document emphasises that the consequences of climate change are currently having a significant impact on populations, particularly those most at risk.

The statement advises nations to continue funding mitigation efforts while placing greater emphasis on adaptation — particularly people-centred strategies such as social protection, agricultural insurance and other tools that strengthen community resilience.

"Climate change, environmental degradation, and biodiversity loss are exacerbating hunger, poverty, and food insecurity. They are also compromising access to water, worsening health indicators, and increasing mortality rates. These issues are deepening inequalities and threatening livelihoods,” the declaration document.

Additionally, the document emphasises that climate finance must prioritise initiatives that create opportunities, employment, and livelihoods for smallholder farmers, traditional communities, and forest residents. It stresses that investments should be designed to promote an equitable energy transition for these populations.

According to reports, current funding levels account for less than 10 per cent of the required amount. Projections indicate that transitioning to regenerative and nature-positive agricultural practices will require an annual investment of $200 billion to $450 billion over the next ten years.

Nonetheless, the Brazil COP30 summit raises questions about why it failed to achieve meaningful results regarding agriculture, food systems, and food security, despite the sector’s potential to deliver triple benefits for individuals, the environment, and economic growth.

This remains true despite the fact that nearly all nations have incorporated agriculture into their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) as part of their response to climate change. A 2024 study by the Food and Agriculture Organisation revealed that 94 per cent of NDCs reference agriculture for adaptation, and 91 per cent for mitigation.

Reports indicate that most NDCs emphasise sustainable agriculture but give little attention to post-harvest strategies and consumption behaviours, despite data showing that changing diets and reducing food waste could result in significant annual reductions in CO₂-equivalent emissions.

Unsustainable farming methods are the leading cause of biodiversity loss and account for 70 per cent of freshwater usage. Governments currently acknowledge that emissions from the food system alone could push the planet beyond a 1.5°C temperature increase.

Studies indicate that transforming food systems could achieve at least 20 per cent of the emission reductions needed to meet the 1.5°C target set by the Paris Agreement. In the most recent round of NDCs, 93 per cent of all submissions included at least one measure related to agriculture or food.

From the perspective of climate adaptation, food systems are considered essential, as approximately 500 million people worldwide are smallholder farmers whose livelihoods face increasing threats each year due to extreme weather.

Unfortunately, more than 700 million people experience hunger daily, and over 2.8 billion lack access to nutritious food. Traditional methods of agricultural intensification will not resolve this issue. The system urgently needs transformation.

Nevertheless, it is reassuring that the COP30 recognition highlights that climate aspirations cannot advance without addressing agriculture’s dual role in vulnerability and resilience, as well as supporting the communities that sustain the planet.

However, everything depends on how financial resources can be mobilised and how governments and implementing bodies can transform commitments into concrete national strategies and action plans. This is the point at which policy and technical assistance become essential.

What unfolds next will determine whether Belém symbolises the beginning of meaningful change or yet another missed opportunity in the climate era. Climate summits must move beyond setting emissions targets to implementing concrete actions focused on food and nature, recognising their strong interconnections and the potential to repair the system.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

