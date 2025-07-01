The National Water Company (NWC), represented by its Northwest Cluster, commenced the development of 23 water and environmental projects in Madinah at a value exceeding SAR 814 million.

The project schemes aim to expand service coverage, boost operational efficiency, and improve customer service, according to a press release.

NWC noted that the plans include 15 water projects to provide water services to beneficiaries in various districts in Madinah. This entails lines and networks exceeding 726 kilometers at a cost of more than SAR 454.60 million.

Additionally, four other water projects will be implemented to serve beneficiaries in different villages and districts in the Al Hanakiyah, Al Eis, and Badr governorates. They include lines and networks with a total length of nearly 223 kilometers and a total cost of SAR 117.70 million.

The company stated that the environmental projects initiated in the Madinah region included eight projects for delivering sewage services. The lines and networks cover a length of 98 kilometers at a value exceeding SAR 157.80 million.

Moreover, NWC commenced implementing four additional environmental projects in the governorates of A Ula, Badr, and Yanbu.

These projects include the construction of sewage lines and networks spanning over 54 kilometers, with a total cost exceeding SAR 84.60 million.

This new package of projects is a continuation of the nine projects announced in May 2024 in Madinah, which cost about SAR 500 million.

These projects aim to enhance the water distribution system, eliminate environmental damage, and increase service coverage according to the highest quality and performance standards to achieve the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.

