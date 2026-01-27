Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 400/132/11 kV main substation for its affordable housing project in Kuwait City in the first quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The tender was released on 1 November 2025, with bid submissions received on 16 December 2025.

“The contract award is expected in March 2026,” the source said, adding that project completion is targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

The scope of work includes the construction, supply, installation, implementation and maintenance of the 400/132/11kV substation, which will provide power infrastructure to support the housing development.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.