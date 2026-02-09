Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province is currently implementing investment projects exceeding 30 billion Saudi riyals ($8 billion) across various sectors and activities.

The province’s municipality also aims to launch new projects exceeding SAR4 billion ($1.06 billion) in 2026, according to Faisal Al-Zahrani, the municipality's spokesman.

He told the Saudi daily Aleqtisadia that these projects are being carried out in partnership with the private sector through advanced investment models that contribute to easing the burden on the general budget and enhancing spending efficiency, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

Zahrani noted that the most prominent objectives of the municipality's investment portfolio for 2026 include offering 700 investment opportunities in the cities and governorates of the Eastern Province.

“This will contribute to creating thousands of job opportunities, stimulating economic activity, improving quality of life, and boosting diverse economic activities,” he said.

Zahrani revealed that the municipality's portfolio comprises 12 investment projects under the income-sharing system, including partnership projects with foreign investors in tourism, entertainment, health, markets, infrastructure, and urban planning.

The most prominent of these projects is the International City in Dammam, in addition to other quality projects such as Al-Othaim Circle on the Khobar Corniche, the Medical City in Al-Aziziyah, the industrial plans in Dammam, Al-Aziziyah resorts, and Half Moon Beach, with the total cost of these projects exceeding SAR 7 billion.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.