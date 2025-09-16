Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, has announced the launch date for its Season 30 VIP Packs.

The packs offer loyal guests an exclusive opportunity to elevate their visit with enhanced access and premium benefits and will be available for pre-booking on September 20 and for public sales on September 27.

This season, one lucky VIP Pack holder will uncover a cheque worth AED 30,000, ($8,168) marking the launch of Season 30 of the region’s most beloved family destination.

The classic and highly sought-after VIP Packs have returned with the ‘Diamond’ VIP Pack available to buy for AED 7,550, while the ‘Platinum’ Pack will sell for AED 3,400.

The ‘Gold’ Pack will cost AED 2,450 and the ‘Silver’ Pack will be priced at AED 1,800 each. Everyone with a valid Emirates ID and who are 18 years or older are eligible to buy the VIP packs.

This season, the ‘Mega Gold’ and ‘Mega Silver’ VIP Packs are back offering Annual Passes for Dubai Parks and Resorts, specifically, the Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass with the Mega Gold Pack, and the Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass with the Mega Silver Pack.

Both passes grant unlimited access to all theme parks at Dubai Parks and Resorts, including Real Madrid World, Motiongate Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park and LEGOLAND Water Park.

These packs also provide unlimited access to The Green Planet Dubai and special discounts at Lapita Hotel & LEGOLAND Hotel.

Additionally, depending on the pack, they include ROXY Cinemas tickets,discounted admission ticket rates for family and friends and E-Wallet Credit.

The ‘Mega Gold’ VIP Pack will be sold for AED 4,900 while the ‘Mega Silver’ VIP Pack will be sold for AED 3,350.

In response to the high popularity and demand, and to ensure that loyal guests have the best opportunity to secure their VIP Packs, sales for this season will be launched in distinct phases.

Pre-booking sale is scheduled to launch from Saturday, 20th to Tuesday, 26th September. It will focus on the pre-booking of limited quantities across all VIP Pack categories, including ‘Diamond’, ‘Platinum’, ‘Gold’, ‘Silver’ and ‘Mega’ VIP Packs with set fees.

The public sale will be open to the general public starting from Saturday, 27th September, 10 AM. Sales will continue until stocks last.

Due to the limited availability and high demand of the packs, guests are encouraged to register and create their accounts in advance. Purchases can be made exclusively online through the Coca-Cola Arena website: coca-cola-arena.com

Every VIP Pack holder will get access to VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges and VIP Wonder Pass cards that can be used in multiple Global Village attractions including the Stunt Show, Exo Planet City, Neon Galaxy X - Challenge Zone and Carnaval.

Global Village re-opens its gates for Season 30 on October 15, 2025, welcoming guests into a more wonderful world.

