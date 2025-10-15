DOHA: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the withdrawal of a bottled water product originating from Lebanon, under the brand name 'Tannourine' from local markets as a precautionary measure.

This follows a notification issued by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health confirming laboratory evidence of contamination in samples of the product with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The Ministry of Public Health warns consumers against consuming the mentioned product and urges them to return it to points of sale or dispose of it safely by opening the bottle, pouring its contents down the drain, and discarding the empty container in the designated waste bin.

The Ministry has issued instructions to importing companies, distributors, and relevant consumer associations to remove the product from store shelves.

Samples of the product have also been collected and sent to the Ministry's Food Safety Laboratories for testing to ensure their safety. In addition, the Ministry's Food Safety Department inspection team has conducted field visits to retail outlets to verify that the product has been removed.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a common environmental bacterium found in soil and water and may, in rare cases, cause infections in humans, particularly in individuals with weakened immune systems.

