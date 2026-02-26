Manama, Bahrain – Eskan Bank held a signing ceremony to officially appoint Mazen Al Umran Consulting Engineers, a Bahrain based interdisciplinary architecture, engineering, and design consultancy with a proven track record in delivering landmark projects across the Kingdom, as the official consultant for the Seef Greens development.

Seef Greens is one of the most prominent urban development projects in Seef District, distinguished by its strategic location and thoughtfully designed master plan that balances residential and commercial components. The project is being developed on a land area of 23,813 square meters.

The residential buildings range in height from four to eight storeys, while the commercial zone comprises ground-floor and mezzanine-level buildings. The development reflects a forward-looking vision aimed at creating a modern urban environment that enhances quality of life and aligns with the district’s continued growth and expansion.

The project is designed as a mixed-use community comprising of residential units, ranging from three to four-bedroom apartments. In addition to its residential component , the development features a variety of commercial elements, including restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, and a supermarket. The project will also incorporate recreational spaces, dedicated parking facilities, a multi-purpose hall, and other supporting amenities, all contributing to the creation of a fully integrated and well-balanced residential environment.

Mr. Mohamed Jaffar Bucheeri, General Manager at Eskan Properties Company added, “Seef Greens stands out for its alignment with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s modern urban development initiatives, as it integrates residential and commercial components within a single, thoughtfully planned development. Mazen Al Umran Consulting Engineers was awarded the public tender issued through Tender Board, and the firm undoubtedly brings strong local expertise and distinguished capabilities in the development and execution of residential and commercial projects that reflect the highest standards of quality.”

On this occasion, Mr. Ebrahim Jasim, Assistant General Manager, Commercial and Institutional Banking at Eskan Bank, commented, “The appointment of Mazen Al Umran Consulting Engineers to provide consultancy services for Seef Greens represents an important strategic step toward achieving the Bank’s vision of developing modern, integrated residential communities. It reflects Eskan Bank’s continued commitment to meeting the needs of the local market and supporting sustainable urban development in the Kingdom by delivering a balanced residential and commercial environment in Seef District, in line with approved project standards and the Bank’s long-term strategic vision.”