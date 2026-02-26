Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced progress on its Galaxy for the Planet sustainability commitments and introduced the next phase of the initiative with new environmental goals through 2030. Since launching Galaxy for the Planet in 2021, Samsung has achieved all four sustainability goals set for 2025, which were aimed at reducing environmental impact across product design, manufacturing and operations.

Galaxy for the Planet is the sustainability platform for Samsung’s Mobile eXperience(MX) business, guiding its long-term approach to advancing environmental sustainability. Since its launch, the initiative has driven steady progress across multiple focus areas, evolving alongside advances in technology, materials and operational capabilities.

“The progress we have made through Galaxy for the Planet reflects years of consistent effort across our teams and partners,” said TM Roh, CEO, President and Head of the Device eXperience(DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “Sustainability is central to how we operate and innovate. It informs how we design products, manage resources and create value beyond our devices. As we work toward our 2030 goals, we are expanding our commitments beyond products and operations to address broader environmental impact as we work toward our 2030 goals.”

Progress on Galaxy for the Planet

Samsung has achieved all four of its 2025 sustainability goals for the Galaxy for the Planet initiative, which was designed to reduce the environmental impact of the company’s mobile products and operations.

A core focus has been expanding the use of recycled and responsibly sourced materials across Galaxy products. Today, Samsung has applied 10 types of recycled materials in both exterior and interior components, supported by ongoing research, testing and verification.

One area of progress is enhancing circularity through innovation in materials. Samsung has incorporated recycled plastics recovered from ocean-bound, discarded fishing nets, and continues its efforts in closed-loop systems such as its Circular Battery Supply Chain, which enables the recovery and reuse of materials from previously used Galaxy device batteries.

Samsung also eliminated single-use plastics from its mobile packaging, transitioning to paper-based and recycled alternatives. At the same time, continued research and development in low standby power technology has reduced standby power consumption in Galaxy mobile phone chargers to near-zero levels — an innovation now applied across multiple charger wattages.

Across manufacturing operations, Samsung has advanced landfill waste reduction by implementing Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) practices globally. All 10 qualifying mobile manufacturing sites have achieved the Platinum designation for ZWTL under the UL Solutions standard, reflecting landfill diversion rates of 100 percent. Such waste management practices are adapted to regional regulations and infrastructure, as well.

These achievements reflect Samsung's progress under Galaxy for the Planet and provide momentum to expand the initiative further. With its initial targets met on schedule, Samsung is expanding its environmental commitments with new goals through 2030.

Deepening Our Commitments to the Environment

For its next phase, Galaxy for the Planet will expand beyond product-level initiatives to address the broader environmental and ecological impact of Samsung’s global operations. The new 2030 goals will focus on three key areas: circularity, water stewardship and biodiversity.

Advancing Circularity

Samsung will continue to advance circularity across its mobile products, with the aim of incorporating at least one recycled material in every module of every mobile product. This underscores the company’s commitment to more responsible and efficient materials sourcing across the Galaxy ecosystem.

Strengthening Water Stewardship

Samsung is deepening its approach to water stewardship across its mobile operations, with the goal of returning 110 percent of the water consumed. This includes pursuing the highest level of Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certification for responsible water management practices.

Conserving Ecosystems

Recognizing that its operations can have an impact on surrounding ecosystems, Samsung has set a goal to conserve ecosystems equivalent to the footprint of its global mobile operations. This goal focuses on protecting and restoring natural environments in ways that strengthen biodiversity and ecological resilience around Samsung’s global footprint.

As Samsung continues its sustainability journey, Galaxy for the Planet reflects Samsung’s belief that environmental responsibility is integral to how the company innovates, operates and creates long-term value, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability as a core part of its business.

