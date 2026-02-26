RIYADH: Saudi Tadawul Group (STG) has announced the launch of the sixth edition of the Saudi Capital Market Awards (for the year 2025), a flagship initiative that recognizes excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth in line with the objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program and Vision 2030.

The Saudi Capital Market Awards serve as a key platform for celebrating companies’ initiatives that contribute to the development of the Saudi capital market and the advancement of professional market practices, reflecting the market’s continued progress and steady evolution.

The Awards applications will be open from 26 February to 26 March 2026, with winners to be announced during the Capital Markets Forum scheduled to take place from 28-30 April 2026 in Riyadh.

Organized by Saudi Tadawul Group in collaboration with CFA Society Saudi Arabia and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), this year’s edition features new categories that reflect the growing scale and diversity of the financial markets. The initiative aims to promote excellence and innovation, enhance competitiveness among participants, and support the ongoing development of the financial sector.

The Saudi Capital Market Awards span over 20 categories across both the Main Market and Nomu – the Parallel Market, covering key areas including equity and debt capital markets, IPOs, asset management, brokerage, clearing and custody, investor relations, sustainability, research, derivatives, and market infrastructure.

On this occasion, Eng. Khalid Al Hussan, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Tadawul Group, said: “The Saudi Capital Market Awards reflect the continued evolution of our market and its growing role in supporting economic diversification and developing the financial sector in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. This edition builds on this momentum by recognizing entities that contribute to strengthening professional practices and advancing excellence and innovation.”

The winners will be selected by an independent judging panel, comprising senior professionals and subject-matter experts from CFA Society Saudi Arabia and MEIRA, ensuring a robust, transparent, and objective evaluation process aligned with international best practices.

The Saudi Capital Market Awards are presented as part of the Capital Markets Forum that will be held in Riyadh, a leading platform that brings together decision-makers, investors, issuers, and financial institutions to explore global capital market trends and opportunities, strengthen international connectivity, and support sustainable growth across the financial sector.

To submit an application for the Saudi Capital Market Awards 2025, please visit: Link

2024 Saudi Capital Market Award Winners:

IPO of the Year – Main Market: Rasan Information Technology

IPO of the Year – Nomu: First Avenue Real Estate Development

Direct Listing of the Year – Nomu: Miral Dental Clinics

Private Placement of the Year: BSF Capital

Merger and Acquisition of the Year: SNB Capital

Debt Capital Markets House of the Year: HSBC Saudi Arabia

Asset Manager of the Year: Jadwa Investment

Most Active Derivatives Broker of the Year: SNB Capital

Equity Capital Markets House of the Year: BSF Capital

Research House of the Year: EFG Hermes

General Clearing Member of the Year: Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB)

Direct Clearing Member of the Year: SNB Capital

Broker of the Year: Derayah Financial

Custodian of the Year: Riyad Capital

Investment Bank of the Year: SNB Capital

Sultan AlDugaither Award for the Best Investor Relations Program of the Year (Large-cap: above SAR 37.5bn): Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco)

Sultan AlDugaither Award for the Best Investor Relations Program of the Year (Mid-cap: between SAR 3.75-37.5bn): Saudi Aramco Base Oil (Luberef)

Sultan AlDugaither Award for the Best Investor Relations Program of the Year (Small-cap: under SAR 3.75bn): First Mills

Sustainability Program of the Year (Large-cap: above SAR 37.5bn): Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB)

Sustainability Program of the Year (Mid-cap: between SAR 3.75-37.5bn): Solutions by STC

Sustainability Program of the Year (Small-cap: under SAR 3.75bn): Alandalus Property

About Saudi Tadawul Group

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Tadawul Group is a holding company with a portfolio of four integrated subsidiaries: the Saudi Exchange Company (Saudi Exchange), one of the largest 10 stock exchanges in the world by market capitalization, the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa), the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), and Tadawul Advanced Solutions Company (WAMID), an innovative applied technology services business. Saudi Tadawul Group was established as part of a continuous development program focused on enhancing the capital market and its infrastructure, attracting foreign investments, and diversifying the Saudi economy. The Group reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as an attractive global investment destination and the gateway to the MENA region.

Saudi Tadawul Group supports the development of an advanced capital market in Saudi Arabia; one of the pillars of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), Saudi Vision 2030 realization program.

