Ajman, United Arab Emirates: The Superyacht Service Centre (SYSC) in Ajman has completed its final operational phases, marked by the activation of vital infrastructure and the commissioning of core technical service capabilities. This milestone reinforces its position as one of the most advanced specialist refit and maintenance centres for superyachts in the region.

Purpose-built to meet the growing demands of the Middle East’s yacht market, the centre represents a strategic expansion in Gulf Craft Group’s more than four decades of excellence in marine manufacturing and services. SYSC is set to play a key role in strengthening the UAE’s national capacity to provide luxury yacht maintenance services and further enhancing the country’s position as a leading global hub for superyacht servicing.

The commissioning of a 600-tonne mobile boat hoist from Cimolai confirms SYSC’s operational readiness to carry out heavy marine lifting operations. This system enables the efficient handling of yachts up to 60 metres in length and is complemented by an additional 75-tonne mobile crane dedicated to supporting daily maintenance requirements.

The facility features deep-water berths with a depth of six metres and a purpose-built service quay capable of accommodating up to eight yachts simultaneously. SYSC operates an integrated service ecosystem comprising administrative offices, specialist workshops, technical support zones, and secure equipment storage facilities. On-site teams provide comprehensive refit and maintenance services, including mechanical works, certified structural repairs, painting, carpentry, and interior refurbishment.

The launch of the Superyacht Service Centre (SYSC) coincides with exceptional growth across the yacht sector. The facility has been innovatively designed to provide maintenance and support services for yachts operating in the Middle East and the Indian Ocean, as well as those transiting to the Mediterranean and other connected cruising routes.

The establishment of SYSC in Ajman further strengthens the UAE’s standing in the maritime industry and stands as a celebration of Gulf Craft’s heritage — a journey that began in Ajman and has since extended to delivering some of the world’s most prestigious superyachts globally.

