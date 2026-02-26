Abu Dhabi, UAE: iCAUR, is a premium new energy brand from China, has officially opened its first Abu Dhabi showroom, which has the additional distinction of being the brand’s first showroom in the GCC. This double milestone is crucial to the brand’s strategic entry into the Middle East, with its presence in the UAE capital representing iCAUR’s long-term premium presence in the region.

The 10,500sqm showroom’s opening ceremony was refined and intimate, prioritizing precision, design and a high quality experience over scale. This approach was a deliberate reflection of iCAUR’s core philosophy: a confident market presence built through thoughtfully crafted experiences, rather than loud statements.

As well as space to display seven vehicles, plus one in the delivery room, the showroom has a service bay for 11 cars, so customers can receive excellent after-sales care.

“We are committed to offering the complete iCAUR experience from day one – as soon as our Abu Dhabi customers enter the new state-of-the-art showroom, they will know we are a brand like no other,” says Mr Tim Zhang, General Manager of Chery Middle East. “We are so proud of how our showroom looks, of how the team has been trained with superior product knowledge, and of how all customers will be able to collect their new cars with the peace of mind that comes with knowing we will be there for them after they drive away for the first time.”

Guests were treated to the showroom’s innovative design on arrival with the entrance designed as a circular illuminated arc resembling a portal from the urban environment into the iCAUR brand world.

Alongside the entrance, the illuminated “Born to Play” slogan made it clear to the guests that the iCAUR brand stands for freedom of movement, enjoyable driving and technical excellence. The curated line-up of V27 vehicles in a range of colour options highlighted the brand’s commitment to diverse lifestyles and personalisation, reinforcing ICAR’s user-centric design approach.

With great design as a key pillar of the iCAUR brand, the showroom interior reflected this with the signature orange colour palette for a modern, confident, energetic look. Classical music, played from the time the guests arrived, created a calm, elegant atmosphere for this premium brand. A discreet reception area with no formal front desk barrier set the tone for customer journeys built on attentiveness, clarity and mutual respect.

The formal ribbon-cutting ceremony symbolised iCAUR’s official entry into the Abu Dhabi market. Senior brand leadership, dealer representatives and general management addressed the guests on the strategic importance of the region, iCAUR’s design philosophy and the brand’s long-term commitment to trust, quality and credibility.

Interactive experiences were an important part of the event, including a branded photo zone, designed in the form of a gaming controller, along with portrait sketcher robots that created personalised guest drawings in real time. This activation added a human-centred dimension, illustrating iCAUR’s balance between advanced technology and personal connection.

Our vision is to support the shift toward electric mobility in a way that feels practical and reassuring for customers,” said Abdulla Bin Omeir, CEO of Omeir Bin Youssef Group, “iCAUR’s electric and REEV technology enables a more sustainable approach to driving – and this showroom is a key part of our strategy, allowing us to deliver that innovation through a clear, high-quality customer experience built on trust, understanding and long-term confidence.”

About Omeir Bin Youssef & Sons

Omeir Bin Youssef & Sons is part of the Omeir Bin Youssef Group, one of the UAE’s most established and diversified business groups, founded in 1956. Building on the Group’s long-standing legacy, Omeir Bin Youssef & Sons oversees a broad portfolio spanning real estate, international brands, and industrial partnerships, with automotive representing a key pillar of its operations.

In the automotive sector, Omeir Bin Youssef & Sons represents multiple international brands across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, delivering authorized sales, after-sales service, and long-term market development. In 2025, the company further strengthened its automotive portfolio by partnering with iCAUR, the newest automotive brand under its umbrella, marking a strategic expansion into next-generation mobility solutions in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Contacts for media

Tony Sidgwick | Gambit Communications | tony@gambit.ae

Mariam Bouraoui | Gambit Communications | mariam@gambit.ae