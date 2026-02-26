Manama, Bahrain – Hempel, in partnership with AlKarar, has officially unveiled a new customer-focused paint retail concept in Bahrain, redefining the way customers experience paint shopping.

The opening marks a significant milestone in a partnership spanning over 20 years. AlKarar, Hempel’s largest trade partner in Bahrain, is the Kingdom’s leading distributor of building materials and paints, with more than 35 years of industry expertise.

Designed with the end user in mind, the new store introduces an immersive and interactive retail environment. Customers can explore applied paint samples, experience colour and finish combinations in realistic settings, and access informative digital and printed materials throughout the space. The concept also incorporates a dedicated consultation area, where visitors can sit comfortably with experts to discuss their needs while enjoying a coffee, enhancing both convenience and overall customer experience.

Ahmed Abdelraouf, Marketing Director — Middle East for Hempel commented on the launch, “This new retail concept brings customers closer to our products, enabling them to see, compare, and select with greater confidence. Together with AlKarar, we remain committed to elevating the paint retail experience in Bahrain.”

The store opening further strengthens the long-standing collaboration between Hempel and AlKarar and underscores their shared commitment to quality, service excellence, and innovation within the Bahraini market.