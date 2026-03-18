Manama: Gulf Hotels Group B.S.C (“GHG” or “the Group”) (Bahrain Bourse: GHG) today announced that its shareholders approved the distribution of 25% of the capital for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, representing a cash dividend of 25 fils per share, during the Group’s Annual General Meeting.

The Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) were held virtually, with a legal quorum of 75.7840 % , under the supervision of representatives of Bahrain Clear.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Fawzi Ahmed Kanoo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Group, and attended by members of the Board, the Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ahmed Janahi, members of the executive management, shareholders, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Central Bank of Bahrain, Bahrain Bourse, and the Group’s external auditors.

The Board of Directors’ recommendation was driven by the strong financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, during which the Group achieved a net profit of BD 9.8 million, representing an increase of 10.4% compared to 2024, while total comprehensive income reached BD 10.5 million, marking growth of 53.5%.

On this occasion, Mr. Fawzi Kanoo, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: “We meet today at a time when the region is navigating sensitive circumstances that remind us of the importance of unity and stability. We reaffirm our unwavering loyalty to the Kingdom of Bahrain under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and express our full confidence in the government’s efforts under His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to safeguard our nation. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the armed forces and security services for their dedication."

“The outcomes of today’s Annual General Meeting reflect the confidence of our shareholders in the Group’s direction and performance. The approved dividend distribution underscores our continued commitment to delivering sustainable returns to our shareholders while maintaining a strong financial foundation for the Group’s future growth. The Group continues to advance steadily, supported by a balanced operating performance and a diversified portfolio, as we look ahead to 2026 and build on this foundation by enhancing operational efficiency, expanding our business footprint, and further strengthening our position within the hospitality sector at both the local and regional levels.”

Mr. Ahmed Janahi, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “The results for 2025 reflect the resilience of our portfolio and the dedication of our teams across the Group. Throughout the year, we remained focused on operational discipline, strengthening our capabilities, and maintaining the quality and consistency of performance across our portfolio. As we move forward, we will continue to build on this momentum by advancing our strategic priorities, strengthening the competitiveness of our assets, and reinforcing our position as a leading hospitality group capable of achieving new milestones.”

He added: “With a clear strategy, a diversified portfolio, and a dedicated team, Gulf Hotels Group remains firmly committed to disciplined execution and to delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of Gulf Hotels Group’s commitment to delivering sustainable value to its shareholders and supporting the continued growth and development of the hospitality sector.

For more information, contact:

Noor Alhayki

Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing

Gulf Hotels Group

Noor.alhayki@gulfhotelsgroup.com

www.gulfhotelsgroup.com

About Gulf Hotels Group

Gulf Hotels Group BSC is a public limited liability company quoted on the Bahrain Stock Exchange incorporated in 1967, under the name of Bahrain Hotels Company. The Group is chaired by Mr. Fawzi Kanoo and is led by a Board of distinguished, well-established, and influential businessmen. The vision of the then Bahrain Hotels Company was to provide a standard of hospitality unrivalled on the Island, which was duly delivered with the opening of Bahrain’s first 5-star property, the Gulf Hotel. 59 years later, this philosophy remains the same although the Group has continually expanded and upgraded its services to meet the modern-day demands.