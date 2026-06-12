Dubai, UAE - Airbus Defence and Space today announced the upcoming launch of Agnet Extensions, a new portfolio of optional feature packages that will enable organisations to further enhance their Agnet MCX environment with capabilities tailored to their specific operational requirements. Scheduled for commercial availability in the third quarter of 2026, Agnet Extensions represent the next step in the evolution of the Agnet platform, providing customers with greater flexibility to expand mission-critical collaboration, resource management and situational awareness capabilities as their needs evolve.

The announcement comes ahead of Critical Communications World (CCW) 2026, which will take place from 16–18 June 2026 at ExCeL London in the United Kingdom, where Airbus will showcase the new offering and provide visitors with a first look at the capabilities designed to help organisations manage increasingly complex operational environments.

"Mission-critical users operate in dynamic environments where requirements can vary significantly between organisations and over time," said Thibaut Faivre, Head of MEAI Sales & Programme Delivery for Public Safety and Security at Airbus Defence and Space. "With Agnet Extensions, we are introducing a flexible way for customers to enrich their Agnet experience with capabilities that address specific operational challenges, whether that is improving team coordination, enhancing situational awareness or enabling more agile management of resources in the field. This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering innovation that helps customers operate more effectively and make better-informed decisions when it matters most."

The initial release of Agnet Extensions will include two feature packages that integrate seamlessly with existing Agnet deployments.

The Agnet Settings Pack is designed to enhance day-to-day operational efficiency and team management. The package introduces predefined text messages, allowing users to quickly send commonly used communications to individual users or conversation groups without retyping. Organisations can also enrich contact profiles with up to five custom attributes, such as specialist roles, certifications or qualifications, enabling faster and more precise contact searches.

In addition, the package introduces a mobile administrative role that allows authorised field personnel to create and manage talk groups directly from their devices, providing greater operational flexibility outside the control room. Static map overlays can also be imported into Agnet, giving dispatchers additional geographical context and supporting more informed decision-making during operations.

The Agnet Advanced Geolocation package, available as a separately licensed capability, delivers enhanced situational awareness through advanced location-based services. Centralised geofencing enables dispatchers to define virtual operational zones and automatically trigger notifications or talk-group updates when personnel enter or exit designated areas.

To support operations in environments where satellite positioning is unavailable, such as tunnels, underground metro systems or other GPS-denied locations, the package includes Cell ID positioning, enabling user locations to be determined through mobile network signals. Additional capabilities include dynamic map overlays and cross-organisation geolocation sharing, allowing multiple agencies and teams to coordinate resources more effectively during large-scale incidents and multi-agency operations.

Agnet Extensions require Agnet MCX Release 25.1.10 as the foundation platform. The new feature packages will become available to Agnet as a Service (SaaS) customers in Q3 2026, while Airbus will coordinate deployment and installation activities for larger enterprise environments.

Further details on Agnet Extensions will be presented during CCW 2026 as Airbus continues to expand the capabilities of its Agnet platform to meet the evolving needs of mission-critical communications users worldwide.

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Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

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