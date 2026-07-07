Abu Dhabi, UAE - Picture this, a training ground designed for champions. A grand lobby makes every arrival feel like a statement. Football fields engineered to professional standards set the tone for what follows. This is not a facility. This is a way of life.

That vision is now taking shape at Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, an AED 15 billion gated waterfront community on Yas Canal in Abu Dhabi. The project spans 1.67 million square metres, with more than 55% of the masterplan dedicated to landscaped gardens and green spaces. At its heart, the integrated training academy is set to redefine what residents experience when they come home.

Spanning an extensive collection of world-class amenities, the Manchester City Training Academy is built around six pillars: Lifestyle & Sports, Wellness & Recovery, Social & Food and Beverage, Waterfront & Outdoor living, cultural heritage, and elite performance.

Distinctly Manchester City in character, the Training Academy brings the spirit of the Club directly into everyday residential life. The City Lounge and City Social Club offer residents a place to gather, unwind, and share in the culture of the game. The City Experience zone and City Café add a layer of immersive, Club-inspired energy to daily life, whether that is catching a match, grabbing a coffee, or simply being part of a community.

On the performance side, residents have access to a Tactical Room, Gym & Fitness Training, and Football Fields engineered to professional standards. For recovery and wellbeing, a full Hydrotherapy Circuit provides a structured path to physical restoration, while the Mind Studio offers a dedicated space for mental focus and balance.

A retail store brings exclusive Manchester City merchandise and lifestyle products to residents' doorstep, while medical facilities, and a dedicated reception, complete a thoughtfully considered offering designed for both comfort and convenience.

Blending performance with recovery, and activity with connection, the Training Academy is designed as more than a facility, it’s a central part of a community where sport becomes a way of living.

Stay tuned, because this is one address you will not want to miss.