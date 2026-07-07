DUBAI, United Arab Emirates / VEVEY, Switzerland: Roche, one of the world’s largest biotechnology companies, has become the first global organisation in the United Arab Emirates to achieve the new Equal Pay Certification, awarded by the EQUAL-SALARY Foundation following an independent, data-driven salary analysis.

The certification is based exclusively on a rigorous statistical evaluation of compensation data, conducted by Forvis Mazars, alongside an internal review. It confirms that Roche Pharmaceuticals in the UAE ensures equal pay for women and men performing the same work, or work of equal value, in line with the EQUAL-SALARY auditing standard.

The achievement aligns with the United Arab Emirates’ established legal and policy framework on equal pay and gender balance, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to fair and inclusive workplaces. By validating equal pay through independent analysis, the certification highlights how organisations can operationalise these principles through transparent, data-led practices.

As multinational organisations continue to scale in the UAE, the certification introduces an additional layer of accountability, demonstrating how global standards can complement national frameworks to strengthen trust, talent competitiveness and long-term sustainability in the workforce.

Mohamed ElShaarawy, General Manager for the UAE at Roche Pharmaceuticals, stated: “At Roche, we do our best work when everyone can realise their full potential and truly feel they belong. Achieving this Equal Pay Certification is more than a milestone; it is a testament to our commitment to creating an inclusive environment where every individual is valued equally, in full alignment with the UAE’s visionary framework for gender balance and workplace excellence.

“By ensuring pay equity through transparent, data-driven practices, we empower our team to grow and succeed, sparking the collaboration and innovation necessary to deliver breakthrough science for our patients in the UAE and beyond.”

Sona Parsons, Head of People and Culture UAE, Roche Pharmaceuticals, added: “Our commitment to inclusion and belonging is reflected in how we make decisions and support one another every day. This certification validates that fairness is embedded into the very fabric of our culture. By fostering a workplace where women and men are recognised and rewarded equally for their contributions, we strengthen our community and ensure that every person at Roche UAE feels empowered to bring their unique perspectives to our shared purpose of improving patients’ lives.”

Lisa Rubli, Chief Executive Officer, EQUAL-SALARY Foundation, said: “The EQUAL-SALARY Foundation is proud to welcome Roche Pharmaceuticals UAE as the first global organisation in the United Arab Emirates to earn our new Equal Pay Certification. As the UAE continues a strong focus advancing gender balance, Roche’s achievement reflects how organisations can further strengthen this priority through internationally recognised standards like EQUAL-SALARY. This milestone is a meaningful step forward and proof that organisations can help reinforce equitable workplaces with global best practices and measurable accountability.

She added: “Change is driven by those who choose to act. By taking this step, Roche contributes to implementing tangible fairness, inclusion, and sustainable economic participation, while also helping to inspire progress across the region and beyond. We hope this achievement will inspire others to engage, to reflect, and to advance the cause of equal pay with determination and optimism.”

Roche Pharmaceuticals UAE has demonstrated a clear and measurable commitment to equal pay through a rigorous and transparent process. As the first global organisation in the UAE to receive our new Equal Pay Certification, Roche sets an important benchmark for multinational companies operating in the United Arab Emirates, wider GCC, and beyond.”

The EQUAL-SALARY Foundation confirmed that Roche Pharmaceuticals UAE met its standard requirements based on both internal and external assessments, including findings from the independent report issued by Forvis Mazars Switzerland.

About Roche

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

About the Equal-Salary Foundation

EQUAL-SALARY is a non-profit organization established in 2010 as a Foundation, as defined by Swiss law. It was founded by Véronique Goy Veenhuys, a social entrepreneur and equal pay advocate who created the concept of the certification back in 2005 and has overseen its development from day one.

Because wage inequality is such a sensitive issue, the Foundation’s mission from the start was to develop a practical and scientific tool that allows companies to verify and communicate that they pay their female and male employees equally for the same role. The certification process was developed in collaboration with the University of Geneva, an institution specialized in labour market issues, and with world-leading auditing bodies. The responsibility of assigning the certification for fair wage policies goes to the Foundation.

For more information, please visit www.equalsalary.org/the-foundation.