Independent audit confirms world-class customer experience standards across JCA’s operations

Achievement highlights JCA’s leadership in customer service, operational excellence, and Saudi-made innovation

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Johnson Controls Arabia (JCA), a global leader in smart, sustainable building technologies and energy efficiency solutions, has renewed all four internationally recognized ISO certifications for customer experience and satisfaction for the fifth consecutive year. An achievement built on consistent delivery of high-quality customer service and a long-standing commitment to excellence.

The accomplishment makes JCA the first and only Saudi company to maintain ISO 10001 (Code of Conduct), ISO 10002 (Complaint Handling), ISO 10003 (Dispute Resolution), and ISO 10004 (Customer Satisfaction Monitoring) certifications for five consecutive years, underscoring a sustained commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences at every stage of the customer journey.

“Achieving this milestone for the fifth consecutive year shows the culture we have built across JCA, where customer satisfaction is a shared responsibility embraced by every team member,” said Dr. Mohanad AlShaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia.

“This recognition speaks to the dedication of our people, the strength and discipline of our processes, and our focus on delivering world-class service alongside industry-leading solutions manufactured in Saudi Arabia. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on creating lasting value for our customers through innovation, responsiveness, and operational excellence,” AlShaikh added.

The certifications were renewed following a comprehensive and detailed audit by LRQA, confirming the strength and maturity of JCA’s customer experience management system. The audit highlighted the company’s governance framework, leadership engagement, and the integration of customer experience across operations and performance management.

JCA maintained strong customer service performance throughout 2025, achieving a 99.31% call answer rate, 99.61% compliance with service-level targets, and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +86.

With more than 2,900 employees across five countries and one of the region’s largest localized manufacturing operations, JCA continues to contribute to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by advancing local content, industrial capability, and service quality. Through ongoing investment in technology, talent, and customer experience, JCA remains focused on setting new standards for service excellence across the Kingdom and beyond.