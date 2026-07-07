The search continues for the Arab world's next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, creators, and founders.

DOHA, Qatar: Following an exceptional response from across the Arab world and the global Arab diaspora, Stars of Science has officially extended applications for Season 18 until July 10, 2026, giving even more aspiring innovators the opportunity to join one of the region's most influential platforms for science, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Produced by Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), Stars of Science has spent nearly two decades discovering and supporting Arab innovators whose ideas have evolved into successful ventures, breakthrough technologies, and solutions addressing real-world challenges.

Season 18 marks the platform's most ambitious evolution yet, introducing an updated format with an even greater emphasis on venture-building, emerging technologies, innovation storytelling, and the next generation of founders shaping the future.

Leading this evolution is internationally acclaimed Executive Producer Andrea Hamilton, whose credits include global entertainment franchises such as The Voice, So You Think You Can Dance, and Little Mix: The Search. In partnership with global Zinc Media Group and its Doha-based label, The Edge, Hamilton is helping reimagine Stars of Science for a new era- bringing greater scale, cinematic storytelling, and emotional connection while preserving its mission of celebrating Arab innovation.

"We've seen tremendous interest from talented innovators across the region and beyond," said Hamilton. "By extending the deadline, we're ensuring that even more young entrepreneurs, engineers, scientists, designers, and creators have the opportunity to apply. Great ideas can come from anywhere, and we want to give every promising innovator the chance to transform their vision into meaningful impact."

The competition is open to innovators aged 18–35 from across the Arab world and the global Arab diaspora.

Applications are encouraged from founders, creators, engineers, scientists, designers, builders, and entrepreneurs working across fields including artificial intelligence, robotics, gaming, climate innovation, health-tech, fashion-tech, engineering, digital design, and future-focused entrepreneurship.

The winning innovator will receive a fully supported venture-building experience in Qatar, including mentorship, strategic guidance, housing, office space, operational support, access to interns, and immersion within one of the region's leading innovation ecosystems.

Andrea Hamilton said: "Stars of Science already has an extraordinary legacy across the Arab world. The opportunity now is to evolve the format for a new generation- bringing more scale, emotion, entertainment, and cinematic storytelling while keeping innovation and human ingenuity at the center. We want audiences to connect not only with the inventions, but with the people brave enough to imagine them."

For More Information, check out Stars of Science Instagram and contact:



Faye Jackson | faye.jackson@zincmedia.com

For more information, please visit:



Zinc Media Group: https://zincmedia.com/



Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP): https://qstp.qa/



Qatar Foundation (QF): https://www.qf.org.qa/