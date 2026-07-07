Manama, Bahrain – National Bank of Kuwait – Bahrain (NBK Bahrain) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by Visa; a global leader in digital payments, for its exceptional performance and leadership in the Kingdom’s payments industry.

NBK Bahrain was awarded for achieving the fastest transaction count year-on-year (y/y) growth in Bahrain for 2025, alongside recognition for outstanding international expansion, marked by the fastest growth in international transaction volumes y/y in the Kingdom. This recognition reflects NBK Bahrain’s continued commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and market leadership.

This recognition underscores NBK Bahrain’s unique Customer Value Proposition (CVP), which is built on deeply understanding customer needs and delivering tailored solutions that elevate everyday experiences. The Bank has consistently focused on designing card products that go beyond traditional banking, creating meaningful value at every customer touchpoint.

NBK Bahrain’s success is driven by its strategic approach of partnering with global and regional leading merchants, enabling cardholders to access exclusive offers, premium experiences, and unparalleled benefits.

NBK Bahrain continues to develop cards that truly resonate with customers’ lifestyles, aspirations, and preferences.

“At NBK Bahrain, we believe in creating products that respond to our customers’ desires, transforming them into exceptional experiences,” said Ali Fardan Chief Executive Officer at NBK – Bahrain. “This recognition from Visa reflects the strength of our proposition and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance every moment of our customers’ lives”.

From his side, Ahmed ElKaffass, Country Manager for Visa in Bahrain, commented: "NBK Bahrain has demonstrated strong leadership and performance in driving payment growth across the Kingdom. Their focus on customer-centric innovation, combined with a clear commitment to delivering meaningful value to cardholders, sets a positive example in the market. We are proud to partner with NBK Bahrain as they continue to grow and strengthen their presence in the Kingdom."