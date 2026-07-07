As part of its continued commitment to pioneering healthcare in Lebanon and the region, and its ongoing investment in next-generation diagnostic and treatment technologies, the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) has successfully installed the Middle East’s first Philips BlueSeal XE MRI system. This milestone further reinforces AUBMC’s leadership in precision medicine, advanced diagnostic imaging, and patient-centered innovation.

The launch ceremony was attended by AUB President Fadlo R. Khuri, Dr. Weam Abou Hamdan, the director general of the Ministry of Public Health representing the Minister of Public Health Rakan Nassereldine, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Lebanon Frank Mollen, government officials, AUBMC and Philips leadership, Intermedic, members of the medical community, and hospital management, reflecting the significance of acquiring this cutting-edge medical technology.

The BlueSeal XE MRI system introduces breakthrough imaging capabilities designed to enhance the patient experience, improve diagnostic accuracy and precision, and increase operational efficiency. Equipped with Smart Speed Precise, a next-generation acceleration technique powered by Dual AI innovation, the BlueSeal XE enables scans up to three times faster, enhances image sharpness by up to 80 percent, and produces MR images with reduced ringing artifacts. These advanced capabilities help improve diagnostic confidence and precision, reduce total examination time and cost per scan, while helping ensure greater patient comfort throughout the imaging process.

The platform also supports AI-driven reporting and immediate scan-quality assessment tailored to specific clinical needs, including cancer imaging and chronic neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

AUB President Fadlo R. Khuri thanked Philips for their collaboration with the radiology team, as well as Intermedic for their continued support. He emphasized the importance of this milestone saying, "In many ways, the machine is a symbol of something greater than itself. Yes, it represents our ongoing commitment to excellence and reflects the determination to keep AUBMC at the penetrating point of cutting-edge medical technology, but it also demonstrates our belief that the people of Lebanon and the region deserve access to the very best healthcare available anywhere in the world.”

Dr. Weam Abou Hamdan reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting digital transformation and collaboration with academic healthcare institutions. “The American University of Beirut has long been a pioneer in medical excellence, research, and education. Today’s achievement reinforces Lebanon’s ability to remain at the forefront of medical innovation despite the challenges we continue to face,” he said.

Ambassador Frank Mollen congratulated Philips and AUBMC’s teams for their efforts, saying: “The Netherlands has long believed that innovation should serve people. Philips embodies that philosophy, and today's installation at AUBMC is a powerful example of how Dutch innovation and Lebanese medical excellence can work together to deliver faster diagnoses, better patient care, and a stronger healthcare system for the region.”

Dr. Raymond Sawaya, the Raja N. Khuri Dean of Faculty of Medicine, said: “Advanced technology is an important way of providing excellence in patient care. We are privileged to partner with Philips in acquiring this state-of-the-art BlueSeal MRI system, that promises to deliver faster and sharper MRI images.”

Mr. Joseph Otayek, the director of the AUB Medical Center, said, “Standing still is simply not an option. Even in the midst of Lebanon’s unprecedented challenges, AUB remains determined to invest, innovate, and lead. Together with partners who believe in our mission, we will continue advancing healthcare so that people may have life and have it more abundantly.”

Dr. Ghina Berjawi, the chair of the Department of Diagnostic Radiology remarked, “As we unveil this BlueSeal MRI today, we are not simply adding a machine to our department. We are reaffirming our commitment to our patients, to scientific excellence, and to a future where world-class healthcare is sustainable, resilient, and within reach—right here, in Beirut.”

The project was completed in close collaboration between AUBMC’s teams and Philips’ specialists and is currently undergoing its final optimization phases to ensure the highest level of clinical performance.

“Through genuine partnership, we are demonstrating how smart systems and intelligent software can enhance care for more people by enabling clinicians to make better decisions faster, treat patients more effectively, and advance healthcare across the region," said Mr. Mohammed Saleh, Philips country manager for the Levant region. “In addition to precision and speed, by removing the need for helium refills simplifies complexity and long-term service risks, while shielding AUBMC’s MRI operations from supply fluctuations, and by extension enhancing care continuity for its patients and physicians,” he added.

The event concluded with presentations showcasing the machine’s innovative features that set it apart from conventional MR machines.

AUBMC’s Department of Diagnostic Radiology is the largest in Lebanon utilizing leading-edge imaging technology and advanced interventional therapies. Despite the adversity Lebanon has faced over the past year, AUBMC has continued to invest in world-class medical technologies. In addition to the BlueSeal XE MRI system, the medical center introduced four state-of-the-art machines and completely revamped the Suhayl M. Uthman Endoscopy Unit.

AUBMC's adoption of the BlueSeal XE MRI system positions the institution as a regional hub for diagnostic excellence and advanced imaging training, supporting knowledge transfer and enhanced clinical outcomes for current and future generations.