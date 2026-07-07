Hyundai Motor Group, in partnership with the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation "Misk", announces the expansion of a joint traineeship program under the Misk Skills Track for 10 Saudi students and graduates

The program attracted over 2,500 applicants, highlighting strong interest in the Group

Participants will join an 8-week hands-on program at the Group’s headquarters, engaging in projects across key strategic divisions

The initiative is part of a broader, long-term collaboration with the Misk Foundation, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to strengthening Korea-Saudi ties

SEOUL, Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced the launch of its expanded joint traineeship program, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk”.

10 talented Saudi students and graduates have been selected to participate in an intensive 8-week program at the Group’s global headquarters in Seoul, beginning July 6. This initiative marks a significant step in the Group’s commitment to nurturing future talent and deepening its strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is a key strategic market and an important partner in Hyundai Motor Group’s long-term vision. We are pleased to partner with the Misk Foundation to welcome talented Saudi youth to Hyundai Motor Group through this traineeship program. This experience will provide participants with valuable skills and firsthand insight into our business, innovation, and future vision. We believe this initiative will help nurture future talent, further strengthen the partnership between Korea and Saudi Arabia, and foster deeper collaboration in the years ahead.” – Hokeun Chung, Executive Vice President of Future Strategy Division at Hyundai Motor Group.

“The success of the first cohort demonstrated the value of this partnership and the impact it can create for Saudi youth. Expanding our collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group this year reflects our shared commitment to developing future talent through global learning experiences that prepare young people for the evolving workforce. At Misk Skills, we are proud to continue creating opportunities that empower the next generation with practical experience, global perspectives, and the confidence to lead." – Asma Al Jasser, Director of Misk Skills Track at the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation.

How Has the Traineeship Program Grown?

Following a successful pilot in 2025 with two trainees, the program was expanded Group-wide for 2026. This significant expansion is a direct result of the Group’s deepened commitment to the region, building on meetings in October 2025 between Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Dr. Badr Hamoud Al-Badr, CEO of the Misk Foundation.

This year’s program attracted strong interest from Saudi youth, with over 2,500 applicants. This overwhelming interest underscores the strong appeal of the Group’s vision and the significant opportunity the program represents. The 10 trainees were selected through a rigorous evaluation process based on their professional capabilities, global communication skills and growth potential.

What Will the Trainees Experience?

The comprehensive 8-week traineeship is designed to provide participants with immersive, hands-on experience within a global OEM. Through placements within the Group’s major business and strategic functions, trainees will have opportunities to experience a range of fields related to the Group’s key priorities, including areas such as global strategy, design and business operations.

The program also gives participants broader exposure not only to how a global company operates, but also to the Group’s innovative technologies, strategic priorities and future business initiatives, while supporting their professional development and global outlook. Participants will also contribute to real-world projects and research focused on the Saudi and Middle East markets, while gaining hands-on experience and networking opportunities.

What Are the Next Steps for the HMG-Misk Partnership?

The expanded traineeship program is a cornerstone of a growing, multi-faceted partnership between the Group and the Misk Foundation. Building on this partnership, the Group will continue to engage with the Misk Global Forum in November through initiatives such as the HMG Smart City Workshop[1], which is being held for the second consecutive year, as well as sponsorship initiatives.

Looking ahead, the Group plans to deepen its cooperation with the Misk Foundation and broaden related efforts to promote human exchange between Saudi Arabia and Korea while supporting broader collaboration across industries and related sectors.



Together, these efforts reflect the shared commitment of the Group and the Misk Foundation to fostering future talent and strengthening cooperation between Korea and Saudi Arabia.



About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group’s mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication, and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Newsroom, Genesis Newsroom

Firas Rehimi

Marketing Manager

Hyundai Motor Company Middle East & Africa Head Headquarters

E: firas@hyundai.com

Mohammad Absi

E: Absi.m@parma-ae.com