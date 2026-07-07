Dubai, UAE - Dubai Investments PJSC has been awarded the Gold Tier in the Majra Impact Seal’s Large Companies category, following a rigorous multi‑phase evaluation under Majra – National CSR Fund’s Impact Framework.

This distinction places Dubai Investments among the UAE’s leading organisations driving sustainable impact. The Majra Impact Seal is the UAE’s highest official recognition for excellence in CSR and Sustainability, implemented at the federal level under UAE Cabinet mandate. It certifies organisations that exemplify best practices in ESG, SDGs and sustainable impact, aligned with UAE Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Gold Tier is conferred only after a comprehensive three‑phase evaluation, underscoring the depth and credibility of this achievement.

The accolade was announced at the Majra Impact Summit 2025 held in Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Unifying Collective Good for the UAE.” Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee, Dubai Investments and General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries and Masharie, was present to collect the award on behalf of Dubai Investments.

“Winning the Gold Impact Seal during the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and as Dubai Investments celebrates its 30th anniversary makes this achievement truly special. For three decades, sustainability has been a cornerstone of Dubai Investments growth strategy—championing ESG principles across investments, operations and community initiatives. Dubai Investments qualification reflects measurable progress highlighted over the years and through its 2024 ESG Report, including renewable energy adoption, green building standards, decarbonisation efforts and social impact programmes. This recognition reinforces the Group’s commitment to shaping a resilient, low-carbon future for the UAE and beyond, aligned with national priorities and global frameworks”, Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee, Dubai Investments and General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries and Masharie.

Dubai Investments’ sustainability strategy is anchored in strong governance and measurable impact, encompassing a wide spectrum of initiatives that have evolved over decades. The Group has consistently advanced environmental stewardship, social responsibility and ethical governance across its diverse portfolio. The Group’s efforts span clean energy adoption, operational efficiency, workforce development, community engagement and responsible investment practices, aligned with national priorities and global frameworks such as the UAE Vision and UN Sustainable Development Goals. These initiatives collectively demonstrate Dubai Investments’

commitment to creating long-term value while driving positive impact for stakeholders and society.

The Majra Impact Seal, implemented by Majra – National CSR Fund under UAE Cabinet mandate, is recognised as the UAE’s highest official benchmark for CSR and Sustainability excellence, aligning with UAE Vision 2030 and the UN SDGs.

Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,684 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 23.4 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .