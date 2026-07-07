Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences, establishing a broader framework for collaboration encompassing student internships, professional development and specialised consultancy. The partnership will contribute to nurturing emerging hospitality talent while promoting the exchange of knowledge and industry expertise between both organisations.

The partnership forms part of Vatel Bahrain’s broader strategy to enhance engagement with leading tourism and hospitality organizations across the Kingdom. By gaining first-hand exposure to hotel operations, students will be able to translate academic learning into practical expertise, strengthen their professional capabilities and develop the confidence, discipline and industry insight required to transition successfully into the hospitality workforce.

Under the agreement, Vatel Bahrain students will undertake practical training across the hotel’s key operational functions, gaining direct insight into guest relations, hotel management, food and beverage operations and other core areas of the hospitality industry. The experience will also enable them to learn from seasoned professionals, broaden their operational knowledge and develop a deeper understanding of international service standards and industry's best practices.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, affirmed that the agreement with Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences represents a significant addition to the college’s portfolio of partnerships with leading hospitality institutions in the Kingdom and reflects its commitment to delivering an integrated educational model that combines academic learning with hands-on professional experience.

Sheikh Khaled said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Hilton Bahrain City Centre through a partnership that extends beyond practical student training to encompass knowledge exchange, professional development programs and potential consultancy initiatives that draw on the academic and industry expertise of both organizations. This collaboration will provide our students with high-quality experience and equip them with the capabilities, knowledge and skills required to meet the evolving needs of the hospitality sector locally, regionally and globally.”

Mr. Hassan El Wahidi, General Manager of Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences, stated: “We are delighted to collaborate with Vatel Bahrain, which reflects our shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of hospitality professionals. By providing students with structured training within a five-star hotel environment, we aim to deepen their understanding of hotel operations, guest experience and international service excellence, while equipping them with the practical insight required to succeed in a highly competitive industry.”

Mr. El Wahidi added: “Investing in young talent is an integral part of our responsibility towards the continued growth and advancement of the hospitality sector. We look forward to welcoming Vatel Bahrain students into our professional environment, where they will have the opportunity to learn from experienced industry practitioners, enhance their operational and interpersonal capabilities and build the confidence and professional maturity needed to embark on successful careers in hospitality.”

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh

Al Jasra, Kingdom of Bahrain

About Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School:

Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 50+ campuses across 30+ countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 50,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 11th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for five consecutive years.