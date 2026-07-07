Manama, Bahrain: Total CX, part of the Beyon Group, has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital to deliver innovative customer experience services and AI solutions that support and enhance the hospital's operations, reflecting both organizations' shared commitment to enhancing customer experience through the integration of skilled talent and AI-enabled solutions.

The agreement was signed by Total CX Interim CEO Aseel Mattar and Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital CEO Mr. Rahma Jaberi.

Commenting on the partnership, Total CX Interim CEO Aseel Mattar said, "Organizations today are looking for smarter ways to strengthen customer experience while improving operational performance. By combining experienced customer service professionals with AI-enabled capabilities, we help our partners build more responsive, efficient, and scalable customer operations. We are pleased to support Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital in delivering enhanced experiences for its patients and customers."

Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital CEO Mr. Rahma Jaberi said, "At Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital, delivering exceptional patient and customer experience is central to our mission. Our partnership with Total CX enables us to strengthen our operations through the combination of skilled professionals and innovative AI capabilities, supporting greater efficiency, responsiveness, and service excellence."

Under the agreement, Total CX will deploy dedicated professionals alongside AI-driven solutions that strengthen Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital's CX capabilities. The collaboration will help improve service efficiency, responsiveness, and customer satisfaction.

The partnership further strengthens Total CX's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking integrated solutions that combine skilled talent with AI-enabled capabilities to strengthen service delivery and operational performance.

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

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About Total CX

Total CX, part of the Beyon Group, born from the origins of Batelco’s 50-year-old Contact Centre, offers customer service & contact centre solutions to businesses across all sectors. Providing personalized customer care services, which enhances the service experiences of its clients’ own customers. Total CX currently houses some of the largest and most extensive call centre requirements in Bahrain covering clients such as Batelco and Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA).