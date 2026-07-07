DOHA – Reinforcing its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable cultural stewardship, Qatar Museums (QM) has achieved Carbon Neutrality Certification for the operations and services of four of its landmark cultural and heritage sites: the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), Fire Station, and Al Zubarah Fort.

Awarded in accordance with the internationally recognised ISO 14068-1:2023 standard for the 2025 reporting period (1 January–31 December 2025), the certification marks a significant milestone in Qatar Museums' sustainability journey, embedding internationally recognised carbon management practices across its institutions and operations.

Notably, Al Zubarah Fort has become the first UNESCO World Heritage site in the Middle East to achieve Carbon Neutrality Certification, setting a new regional benchmark for sustainable heritage management.

The achievement was recognised during a ceremony held at the National Museum of Qatar Auditorium, where Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of the Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD), presented the Carbon Neutrality Certificates to Mr. Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Museums, alongside members of the organisation's senior management. The event brought together senior representatives from Qatar Museums and GORD to mark this important milestone.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, said: "I extend my sincere congratulations to Qatar Museums on achieving Carbon Neutrality Certification for the operations and services of four of its iconic cultural and heritage facilities. This accomplishment demonstrates that preserving cultural heritage and advancing environmental sustainability are complementary responsibilities. Through the application of internationally recognised greenhouse gas accounting methodologies and credible third-party verification, Qatar Museums has established an important benchmark for the cultural sector. At GORD, we remain committed to supporting organisations with science-based, internationally aligned climate solutions that contribute to Qatar National Vision 2030 and broader global climate goals."

Mr. Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Museums, said: "As custodians of Qatar's rich cultural heritage, we recognise that preserving our museums and heritage sites also means protecting the environment for future generations. This achievement reflects our commitment to embedding sustainability across our operations while supporting Qatar's broader environmental ambitions. We value GORD's partnership and technical expertise throughout this initiative and remain committed to advancing responsible practices that preserve both our cultural legacy and our natural environment."

The initiative was led by Qatar Museums' Facilities Management & Sustainability Team under the direction of Eng. Fahad Abdulla Al Mana. The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) was appointed as a sustainability partner, conducting the greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting study and supporting Qatar Museums throughout the third-party certification process.

The four certified sites followed a structured GHG accounting approach, including defining organisational and reporting boundaries, developing greenhouse gas inventories, collecting activity data across identified emissions sources including electricity consumption, water consumption, refrigerant consumption, solid waste generation, wastewater generation, visitor commuting, and employee commuting and preparing facility-level GHG emissions models.

The GHG accounting and reporting for all four facilities were carried out in line with ISO 14064-1, ISO 14068 and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) GHG Protocol guidelines. This internationally recognised approach provides a robust framework for quantifying, substantiating and reporting greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with globally recognised standards.

GORD also developed a carbon management plan to achieve greenhouse gas emission reductions by identifying and prioritising carbon reduction opportunities and mitigation interventions to be implemented by 2030. The plan includes renewable energy adoption, energy efficiency measures, sustainable transportation, optimised water use, strengthened greenhouse gas accounting practices, and ongoing carbon footprint assessments. A carbon offsetting strategy was developed to address emissions through the procurement of high-integrity carbon credits from internationally recognised carbon crediting programmes, enabling the facilities to achieve carbon neutrality.

The complete documentation and emissions calculations were submitted to Earthood Services Limited for independent third-party verification. Following successful verification, Carbon Neutrality Certification for the operations of each of the four facilities was independently issued.

Looking ahead, Qatar Museums will continue to build on this achievement by advancing sustainable practices across its institutions alongside partners like GORD, further advancing the Qatar National Vision 2030 mandate for responsible environmental stewardship, innovation and the preservation of cultural heritage.

ABOUT GORD:

The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) is a non-profit organisation spearheading the MENA region’s sustainability milieu. Headquartered in Qatar Science and Technology Park, GORD’s key operations include R&D, standards setting, green buildings certification, accreditation services, voluntary carbon markets, performance testing, knowledge dissemination, and advisory services on sustainability and climate change for governments, non-government, public and private sector organisations. For more information, visit: https://www.gord.qa/

Hussam Othmany

Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications

Email: h.othmany@gord.qa

About Qatar Museums:

Qatar Museums (QM), the nation’s preeminent institution for art and culture, provides authentic and inspiring cultural experiences through a growing network of museums, heritage sites, festivals, public art installations, and programmes. QM preserves and expands the nation’s cultural offerings, sharing art and culture from Qatar, the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia (MENASA), and beyond with the world and enriching the lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and led by its Chairperson, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, QM has made Qatar a vibrant centre for the arts, culture, and creative exchange in the Middle East and beyond. QM is integral to the mission of developing an innovative, diverse, and progressive nation, bringing people together to ignite new thinking, spark critical cultural conversations, and amplify the voices of Qatar’s people. Since its founding in 2005, QM has overseen the development of museums including the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and MIA Park, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, ALRIWAQ Art + Architecture, and QM Gallery Katara. Future institutions include Dadu, Children’s Museum of Qatar, the Art Mill Museum, the Qatar Auto Museum, and the Lusail Museum.

Through its Creative Hubs and recurring festivals and biennials, such as M7, Fire Station, Liwan Design Studios and Labs, the Tasweer Qatar Photo Festival, and Design Doha, QM initiates and supports projects that nurture artistic talent and create opportunities to build a strong and sustainable creative infrastructure.

It is within this spirit of growth and ambition that QM proudly celebrates Evolution Nation, a campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the original founding of the National Museum of Qatar. Curated by Qatar Creates, Evolution Nation highlights both the nation's cultural milestones and its bold aspirations for the future.

Animating everything that QM does is an authentic connection to Qatar and its heritage, a steadfast commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, and a belief in creating value through invention.

For more information visit https://qm.org.qa/

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