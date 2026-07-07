Riyadh, KSA: Abhi Saudi, powered by Alraedah Digital Solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with TAM Aerospace & Defense, a leading aviation services provider in Saudi Arabia, to enhance employee financial well-being through its Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution.

Through this collaboration, TAM Aerospace & Defense employees will be able to access a portion of their earned salary in real time, before the traditional payday cycle. This provides greater financial flexibility, improved cash flow control, and the ability to manage everyday expenses with greater ease and confidence.

The integration of Abhi’s EWA solution into TAM Aerospace & Defense’s workforce ecosystem reflects a shared commitment to strengthening employee financial wellness and supporting operational productivity within one of the Kingdom’s most critical sectors.

Speaking on the partnership, Omair Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of Abhi, said:

“At Abhi, we are focused on transforming the way income is accessed and experienced, making it real-time, flexible, and aligned with how people actually live and work today. Employees in high-performance industries like aviation should not have to wait for payday to manage essential needs or unexpected expenses. Our partnership with TAM Aerospace & Defense reflects our shared belief that financial access should move in step with operational demands and modern workforce expectations in Saudi Arabia.”

Eng. Zeyad el-Yahya, Chief Executive Officer, TAM Aerospace & Defense, added: "At TAM Aerospace & Defense, we recognize that operational excellence starts with our people. Providing our employees with greater financial flexibility by empowering them with modern financial solutions that enhance their well-being and financial resilience through our partnership with Abhi is another step in creating a workplace where our teams feel supported, valued, and empowered. By investing in employee wellbeing, we strengthen the resilience of our workforce and reinforce our commitment to delivering mission-ready aerospace and defense capabilities for the Kingdom.”

As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its Vision 2030 agenda, employers across key sectors such as aviation are increasingly prioritizing financial wellness as a core pillar of employee engagement and retention. Embedded financial solutions like Earned Wage Access are playing a growing role in building more resilient and motivated workforces.

Since its inception in 2021, Abhi has expanded across Pakistan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, serving over 1 million users and partnering with more than 7,000 businesses to provide on-demand access to earned income and SME financing solutions.

About Abhi

Abhi provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including Earned Wage Access and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 7,000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

Abhi has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first fintech in the MENAP region to receive the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneer Award in 2023. The company has also been recognized as one of the UAE Future 100 companies and selected for Mastercard's Start Path Small Business program.

For more information, visit https://abhi.co/

About TAM Aerospace & Defense

TAM Aerospace & Defense is a leading aviation services provider in Saudi Arabia, supporting the Kingdom’s aviation ecosystem through high-quality operational, technical, and workforce solutions.