Dubai, UAE / Kuwait City, Kuwait: Arqaam Capital, the leading specialist emerging and frontier markets investment bank, today announced a strategic investment by Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, the owner of BNK Holding, marking the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership aimed at supporting Arqaam’s continued regional growth and strengthening its presence in Kuwait.

As part of the partnership, Arqaam Capital intends to establish a physical office in Kuwait,

reinforcing its long-term commitment to one of the Gulf region’s most important and rapidly

evolving financial markets. The expansion will position Arqaam to serve institutional, corporate and sovereign clients more closely while deepening engagement with Kuwait’s growing

investment ecosystem.

The transaction also includes an investment by National Investments Company (NIC), one of Kuwait’s leading investment firms, further underscoring strong local institutional support for Arqaam’s strategic expansion into the Kuwaiti market.

Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, owner of BNK Holding, commented:

“We believe Arqaam Capital represents one of the region’s leading independent investment banking platforms, with deep expertise, strong regional connectivity and a differentiated cross-border business model. This partnership reflects our confidence in Arqaam’s growth trajectory and our belief that Kuwait stands to benefit from enhanced access to regional and international investment networks, advisory capabilities and financial market expertise.”

He added:

“Kuwait is entering an important phase of economic development under the vision of the His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah to expand and enrich the private sector growth in line with his Kuwait Vision 2035. We see significant opportunities for institutions that can contribute international expertise while building long-term local partnerships.”

Arqaam Capital stated that Kuwait represents a strategically important market within its regional expansion plans, supported by strong economic fundamentals, ongoing capital markets development and increasing investment activity across both public and private sectors.

Mr. Riad Meliti, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Arqaam Capital, said:

“This strategic investment represents an important milestone for Arqaam Capital as we continue to expand our regional footprint and strengthen our presence in key GCC markets. Kuwait is a market of significant importance to us, and we are delighted to partner with Mr. Bader Al-Kharafi and BNK Holding as we build our long-term platform in the country.”

He added:

“Beyond the investment itself, we greatly value the opportunity to partner with one of Kuwait’s most respected business leaders and investment groups, with deep roots, longstanding relationships and a strong track record in the Kuwaiti market. We believe this partnership brings significant strategic alignment and local insight that will support Arqaam’s long-term growth ambitions in Kuwait.”

“Our planned Kuwait office reflects our commitment to being closer to our clients and participating more actively in Kuwait’s evolving financial landscape. We believe our regional platform, investment banking expertise, research capabilities and international investor network can contribute meaningfully to the continued development of Kuwait’s capital markets and broader economic ambitions.”

The partnership is expected to support Arqaam Capital’s continued growth across the GCC while enhancing collaboration opportunities in investment banking, capital markets, asset management and strategic advisory services.

About Arqaam Capital

Arqaam Capital is a specialist emerging and frontier markets investment bank providing institutional brokerage, investment banking, asset management, research and principal investments across the Middle East and North Africa.

About BNK Holding

BNK Holding is a Kuwait-based investment holding group owned by Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, with interests spanning multiple industries which include Financial Services, F&B, Real Estate, Automotive, Infrastructure, Hospitality, Transportation, Medical Services as well as key strategic partnerships and investments globally across the Middle East and Europe.