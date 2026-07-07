Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's most attractive real estate investment destinations, supported by a robust regulatory framework, investor-focused legislation, and a steady pipeline of high-quality residential developments designed to meet growing local and international demand.

In line with this momentum, Preston Development has officially launched One By Preston in dubai south following the successful approval of the project's Escrow Account, marking the completion of key regulatory requirements and reinforcing confidence among investors and homebuyers.

The boutique development comprises only 56 residential units, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, offering an exclusive low-density living environment with larger-than-average layouts.

One By Preston stands out from offering one of the area's most competitive price-per-square-foot values, while all residences will be delivered fully furnished with premium Italian furniture by Casanova, one of Italy's leading luxury furniture brands.

Two-bedroom apartments start from AED 999,000 in cash, supported by a flexible payment plan of 70% during construction and 30% over 30 months after handover, with project completion scheduled for December 2027.

The launch of new developments following the completion of Dubai's regulatory requirements reflects the continued strength and maturity of the emirate's real estate sector, reinforcing its appeal as a trusted destination for long-term property investment