Amman: Markazia Yamaha inaugurated its new showroom on Mecca Street, located adjacent to the Markazia Lexus showroom, during a special event held on Friday 3 July, 2026, attended by a number of prominent figures, Yamaha owners and members of Jordan’s biking community.

The showroom is the largest for Yamaha in the Middle East, providing a comprehensive experience for motorcycle and performance vehicle enthusiasts through a wide range of models spanning sport, street, motocross, adventure and touring motorcycles, alongside scooters, ATVs and UTVs. It also houses an extensive array of rider apparel, accessories and safety gear, with the event marking the announcement of several new models arriving in the Jordanian market – including the new Yamaha NMAX scooter, the Yamaha R3 sport motorcycle and the FZ street motorcycle. Markazia Yamaha also extends direct in-house financing solutions – without bank involvement and without a down payment – for certain Yamaha motorcycles and scooters in Jordan, such as the Yamaha NMAX, Yamaha MT-15, Yamaha R15M and Yamaha FZ, giving customers greater flexibility in acquiring their next ride.

On this occasion, Markazia Yamaha General Manager, Fares Haddad, said, “The launch of our new showroom marks an important step in strengthening Yamaha’s presence in Jordan and delivering a more comprehensive experience for our customers and the biking community. We are not only focused on offering a diverse lineup of models, specialized equipment and flexible solutions that meet customer needs, but also on fostering a culture of safe and responsible riding and building a community that brings together riders of all levels around a shared passion and high standards of safety and performance.”

Among the key announcements made at the event, Markazia Yamaha revealed that Jordanian rider Walid Shukri Shabsough, 29, has officially entered the Guinness World Records after breaking the record for the longest distance covered on an off-road motorcycle on off-road terrain within 24 hours, traversing a staggering 1032.394 km. The record-breaking attempt took place at the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Camel Stadium in Wadi Rum, on a Yamaha WR450F. During the same endeavor, Shabsough also set a first-of-its-kind record for the longest distance traveled on an off-road motorcycle on off-road terrain within 12 hours, reaching 550.198 km – as part of an initiative fully sponsored by Markazia Yamaha in support of Jordanian talent in motorcycling.

The event also highlighted the Markazia Yamaha Racing Team and its participation in Baja races within Jordan and across the region. The team comprises Abdullah Abu Aisheh ‘Al-Sabe’, Talat Shishani and Eyad Salmirza, who represent Markazia Yamaha through competitive appearances that reflect the brand’s presence in desert motorcycle and off-road racing.

The debut also showcased the community initiatives run by Markazia Yamaha for Yamaha owners, aimed at growing Jordan’s biking community and enhancing riders’ skills within safe and organized environments, while reinforcing a culture of responsible riding and full commitment to wearing complete safety gear.

The new showroom builds on Markazia Yamaha’s broader strategy to develop the customer experience and expand Yamaha’s presence in Jordan through a diverse range of motorcycles, vehicles and equipment, as well as nurturing an active community of riders grounded in passion, skill and safety.

About Markazia:

Markazia is the sole distributor of Lexus; Toyota; Hino trucks; Yamaha motorcycles and scooters; Budget Car Rental; Autel electric vehicle chargers; King Long buses; Petronas lubricants; and Henkel, DENSO and BG products in Jordan. Since 1999, it has established itself as a leading company in automobile sales, after-sale services and spare parts with five dealers spread over the Kingdom. Markazia aims to be a lifelong partner to Jordanians, especially youth, whose growth and success reflect positively on the company. Thus, a CSR program and a strategic approach grounded in the community are what make Markazia more than just a distributor, but an effective corporation that works for the betterment of society.