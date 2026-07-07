Saeed Al Gergawi: “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading global hub for innovation and technology by fostering an advanced business ecosystem that supports the growth of tech companies and provides an attractive environment for investment and talent.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully concluded its participation at GITEX AI Europe 2026 in Berlin.

To highlight the opportunities offered by Dubai's digital economy ecosystem, the Chamber showcased Dubai's competitive advantages as a global hub for the digital economy to 287 European startups and scaleups at its pavilion during the exhibition. The Chamber highlighted the strengths of Dubai's digital economy ecosystem and the opportunities for companies to expand into the emirate.

The Chamber also met with 20 partners from the global digital economy ecosystem, including accelerators and venture capital firms, to highlight opportunities across key digital economy sectors.

Visitors to the Chamber's pavilion at GITEX AI Europe 2026 also gained insights into Dubai's integrated digital ecosystem and its position as a leading global hub for digital companies and entrepreneurs.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, commented, “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading global hub for innovation and technology by fostering an advanced business ecosystem that supports the growth of tech companies and provides an attractive environment for investment and talent. We are committed to enhancing the competitive advantages that make Dubai the destination of choice for global companies, enabling business growth and strengthening the emirate’s position as an international center for developing the solutions of the future.”

The chamber’s pavilion featured a dedicated space for the ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform, developed in collaboration with Dubai Silicon Oasis, the knowledge and innovation-focused economic zone under the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ). The platform serves as a single gateway for business services, offering integrated support to investors and entrepreneurs looking to establish and expand their businesses in Dubai.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy also hosted several fast-growing Dubai-based scaleups and startups at its pavilion, highlighting the opportunities Dubai offers for establishing and growing innovative digital businesses. Among the featured companies was XPANCEO, the developer of the world’s first multi-functional smart contact lenses. The company has successfully created advanced technological solutions and achieved unicorn status while based in Dubai. Other notable startups included Carbon2Capital, which turns financial transactions into carbon insights; Cognition AI, a scaleup company which builds autonomous AI software engineers; Kerno, a UAE-based scaleup enterprise IT and AI infrastructure manufacturer; and Qashio, a scaleup focused on financial technology.

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.