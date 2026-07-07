Parsons has been awarded a three-year contract to provide program management, construction management, and construction supervision for the Lusail City Infrastructure Program in Qatar, one of the Middle East’s most significant master-planned developments

At 38 square kilometers, Lusail’s 19 districts position it as a key driver of investment, tourism, and sustainable growth in Qatar. The award extends Parsons’ nearly 20-year relationship with Qatari Diar, delivering complex urban development programs across the region.

CHANTILLY, Va. — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it has been selected by Lusail Real Estate Development Company (LREDC), to provide program management, construction management, and construction supervision (PMCMCS) to support the delivery of the Lusail City Infrastructure Program, a master-planned development north of Doha. The three-year contract represents a continuation of Parsons’ ongoing engagement in Lusail under a new contractual arrangement.

Under the contract, Parsons will provide oversight of design and construction, interface management, project controls, quality assurance, and coordination with multiple stakeholders across the program to drive the successful delivery.

“Lusail is one of the most significant urban developments in the region, and we are proud to continue supporting its delivery,” said Ahmed El-Essnawi, Vice President – Qatar Country Manager at Parsons. “Since 2006, we have been working with LREDC to provide project management, construction management and site supervision for infrastructure, utilities, and landscape projects. This new program reflects our longstanding relationship in delivering complex, multi-stakeholder developments that support the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Spanning 38 square kilometers, Lusail comprises 19 residential, mixed‑use, commercial, entertainment, and waterfront districts, including four islands and growing hospitality, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for investment, tourism, and sustainable urban growth in Qatar. This award strengthens Parsons’ position as a trusted delivery partner for complex Middle East development programs, supporting public and private‑sector clients with integrated PMCMCS. In November 2026, Qatari Diar is celebrating its 20th anniversary, a true milestone reflecting two decades of improving the quality of life and its commitment to local communities, partnerships and sustainability.

This award builds on Parsons’ nearly 20 years of partnership with Qatari Diar on the Lusail City program, during which the company has supported the delivery of large scale infrastructure and landmark urban development programs including Lusail Marina District, The Seef Lusail Development, Lusail Plaza, the Lusail Commercial Boulevard, as well as the Qetaifan Islands earning multiple industry recognitions including MEED and Big Project Middle East Awards for Road Project of the Year and Residential/Urban Development Project of the Year, respectively.

Parsons has had a presence in the EMEA region for nearly 70 years, supporting clients across the full project lifecycle. From urban and destination development, transport infrastructure and smart mobility to industrial and commercial development, asset management, and defense and security, Parsons draws on its global expertise and local knowledge to deliver projects that are aligned with national strategic frameworks and priorities.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

To join Parsons in creating the future of Europe and the Middle East, visit parsons.com/emea

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