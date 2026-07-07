Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, is inviting customers travelling this summer to take advantage of the wide range of travel-friendly features available through the award-winning QIB Mobile App. Designed to provide greater convenience, security, and control while abroad, the App enables customers to manage their banking seamlessly and enjoy a safe, worry-free travel experience.

Before travelling, customers are encouraged to activate the Travel Mode feature available on the QIB Mobile App by selecting their travel destinations. The travel mode feature is designed to elevate the travel experience for all frequent travelers. This powerful tool suite empowers users with features like Travel Takaful, accessing Instant Finance for travel expenses, temporary credit limit increases, convenient payment plans, live exchange rate updates, activating card magstripes, scheduling trips, checking free lounge access, and finding ATMs abroad, along with valuable travel tips. It also allows QIB to recognize legitimate card transactions in the selected countries while continuing to monitor and block suspicious activity originating elsewhere, helping customers enjoy uninterrupted access to their banking services while benefiting from enhanced protection against fraud.

For added convenience, QIB also recommends that customers add their QIB Debit and Credit Cards to their preferred digital wallet before departure, ensuring they always have a secure and convenient payment option available wherever contactless payments are accepted. When making purchases abroad, customers are advised to choose the local currency of the country they are visiting, to avoid any additional currency exchange fees.

To further protect their banking information, customers should avoid accessing their accounts through public Wi-Fi networks and instead use secure mobile data or trusted private internet connections whenever possible. Through the QIB Mobile App, customers also remain in full control of their cards while travelling, with the ability to activate or temporarily deactivate their cards, manage international usage, control magnetic stripe functionality, and access a range of card management features instantly.

In the event of a lost or stolen card, customers can immediately deactivate the card through the QIB Mobile App and request a replacement. QIB also encourages customers to keep their contact information updated to ensure the Bank can promptly communicate important notifications and provide support whenever needed.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: "At QIB, we are committed to delivering innovative digital banking solutions that provide our customers with convenience, security, and peace of mind wherever they are. As travel activity increases during the summer season, the QIB Mobile App offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to support customers before and throughout their journeys. From activating Travel Mode and managing cards instantly to using digital wallets and accessing a wide range of self-service banking features, customers can travel with confidence knowing their banking is always within reach. We encourage all customers to take advantage of these services and follow the recommended travel advices to enjoy a secure and seamless banking experience."

QIB continues to enhance its award-winning QIB Mobile App with innovative features that simplify everyday banking and empower customers to manage their finances securely anytime, anywhere. With more than 320 digital banking features and services available through the App, customers can enjoy a seamless banking experience whether at home or travelling abroad.

For more information, please visit: www.qib.com.qa